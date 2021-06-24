The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are in “non-compliance” with state standards in 8 areas, ranging from student care to leadership, says a report released today (Thursday, June 24) by the state superintendent of schools.
Superintendent Clayton Burch was ordered by the State Board of Education earlier this month to produce a public report on what the Department of Education calls a “Special Circumstance Review” conducted at WVSDB in late April.
The report released today said the school was also out of compliance in instruction, special education, facilities, transportation, financial indicators and purchasing, and personnel.
An action plan based on recommendations from the report will address the school’s immediate, short-term and long-term needs, the Department of Education said in a press release.
The 44-page report was based off a 3-day visit from the Office of Support and Accountability that included 49 classroom observations, 29 instructional staff interviews, multiple classroom visits, a tour of facilities and a thorough examination of student files and financial records.
Findings of the report, the action plan and response from WVSDB leadership and staff will be detailed in next Wednesday’s Review.
