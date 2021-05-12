ROMNEY — Megan Wells and Caitlin Johnson have dived into school social work here with 2 different backgrounds: Wells is a Hampshire native and HHS grad, and Johnson grew up “all over.”
Two different backgrounds, 1 clear goal: work together to be the positive change the students may need in a time that has been plagued with confusion, overwhelming emotions and difficult circumstances.
Johnson began work as a Hampshire County Schools social worker in January, when the alternate schedule was still in full swing, and the county was in Red, keeping HHS students mostly remote.
“With the virtual learning, folks are overwhelmed and confused,” Johnson said. “I didn’t even really have time for a 1st impression; I just had to get up and go.”
Johnson has lived in New York City, Gaithersburg and went to high school in Berkeley County. She and Wells met in school, went through their masters program together and even carpooled the whole time.
Now, they’re both working for the Hampshire County school system.
Wells, who began in March, said it’s been an important part of her job to connect with families.
“We’ve been talking with the school and talking with parents about what school social work is,” she explained. “We’re here to help. We want them to know that.”
Since Johnson came aboard in January, she said the response has been good here.
“We’ve gotten overwhelmingly positive results,” Johnson said. “People seem to like that we’re trying to help.”
Wells said that there’s been a definite “learning curve” when it comes to feeling out the mental and emotional health climate of the students in Hampshire County.
“We’re figuring out what fits best in the system,” Wells explained. “We’re trying to navigate all of the responses as gracefully as we can.”
Johnson added that they’re “creating it as they go,” starting with school counselors and working with administration to determine the needs of the individual students.
“We just want to know how we can support each child,” Wells added.
Wells and Johnson are going back to the basics when it comes to their approach here: they’re using a theory called “systems theory” to help guide their work.
“It’s one of the 1st things we learned (at school),” Johnson said with a laugh.
In layman’s terms, systems theory is fairly simple.
According to systems theory, every person is involved in different circles, different communities. What happens in one circle will ultimately affect the others.
“We look at everything as being linked, even if on the surface it doesn’t appear to be,” Johnson explained. “We have to heal the child to heal the environment.”
One of the biggest challenges Wells and Johnson have faced here has been communication, and being able to get in contact with some of the families in need. Wells said that keeping a close relationship with the school counselors has helped.
“I would like to develop a better understanding and acceptance of intervention,” Johnson remarked, noting that prevention is key to recognizing certain patterns before they really begin.
There are 4 spots open for social workers here, Johnson said, and they’d love to get those spots filled.
“We’re just really excited,” Wells said. “We see the need, and we can effect change.”
Johnson added that Hampshire is her community and that she wants to see it succeed, and Wells echoed the sentiment.
“We have things in place now, things that we’ve needed that I never had here growing up,” Wells explained. “I like working in my home county to make a difference. There’s just such need here.”
