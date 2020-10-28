AES to have a drive-through program for Veteran’s Day on Nov. 10
AUGUSTA — Augusta Elementary 1st grade teacher Alanna Funk said this community is all about family, and when it comes to the annual Veteran’s Day program at her school, the school is determined to honor the heroes who are a huge part of the family.
“This community, and this school, we’re just such a family school,” Funk said. “Everything is focused on other people, ‘what can we do for other people?’”
This year, the program is going to look a little different. Instead of an in-school assembly, Funk is planning a drive-through event on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
She said she first considered the idea this spring, when Augusta Elementary had their end-of-the-year drive through celebration. Kids were hanging out of car windows to wave goodbye to their teachers for the summer, many of them with signs.
“I’d already been thinking the Veteran’s Day program over, like ‘we’re not going to be able to do it,’” she explained. “But we’re going to have all of the students stand in a circle around the building, socially distanced of course, and the veterans will drive through.”
In a normal year, Funk said the program looks a whole lot different, with students seated in the cafeteria and the veterans processing in to applause. She said she even asks local talent to play music at the program every year, and last year’s program saw Harmony, the HHS choir.
“We’re going to miss that part, but we can’t really do it this year,” she admitted. “The 5th graders always sing, and they always look forward to that, and my 1st grade class always plays the hand bells.”
The 1 year Funk left out the hand bells, she said the veterans were disappointed.
“We only have 1 patriotic song, I thought, ‘they’re probably tired of hearing it,’ but they were not,” she said with a laugh. “They were like, ‘don’t ever leave it out again.’ It’s their program, they know what it is, they know what to expect, and they like that routine.”
Obviously, this year’s situation is a little different, but that doesn’t mean the sentiment has changed.
“There’s always a lot of greeting and touching and hugging, and we can’t do any of that,” Funk said. “They get to see the kids still, but they won’t have that contact, so it’ll be safe.”
Funk’s planning on hopefully playing music at the drive-through program, having decorations adorning the outside of the school and having bagged refreshments served to the veterans who want them. The event will happen rain or shine, she said.
This event is going to begin at 1:15 p.m., and will continue until 2. “They can drive around as many times as they want until then,” Funk laughed.
She also pointed out that this is a program that always resonates with the students, saying that the kids really do hear and understand the stories that the veterans tell.
“They really do grasp it, it’s amazing that they do,” she said. “It just gives you chills. It’s going to be different this year, but I still think it’s going to be very special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.