WINCHESTER — The 2023 Apple Blossom Festival — dubbed “Live, Love, Bloom” — begins its 10-day run Friday.
The festival, in its 96th year, is the biggest in the region. It features two big parades and a smattering of well known names who pop up in some of the 40 events between Friday and the following weekend.
Kate Flannery, the Shenandoah University grad who has made a name for herself on TV, will be co-grand marshal of the festival with Brian Sullivan, the Winchester native who hosts “Last Call” nightly on CNBC.
Flannery spent 9 seasons on NBC’s “The Office,” and has appeared on “Dancing with the Stars,” “Young Sheldon” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
The duo will ride in the grand feature parade on May 6. The 1:30 p.m. parade anchors the final Saturday’s events.
The final weekend, May 5-7, sees the most activity. The firefighters parade at 5:30 p.m., with NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace as grand marshal, anchors Friday. The day includes 5 different luncheons, a prayer brunch, fire equipment rodeo, coronation and queen’s ball, music and dance party and first responders banquet, wrapping up with fireworks.
Saturday is built around the 1:30 p.m. grand feature parade. A sports breakfast has co-marshals in NFL hall-of-famer Eric Dickerson and Winchester native Nazeeh Johnson of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Also on Saturday: a 10k run, country music, square dance and teen night out. Contemporary Christian singer Michael W. Smith has a concert Sunday afternoon as the festival wraps up.
The complete schedule and ticket information is available on the festival’s website, www.thebloom.com.
