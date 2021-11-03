1
HUNTINGTON — Brad Smith was introduced as Marshall’s 38th president on Thursday, a higher education newcomer who was CEO of software company Intuit for more than a decade.
The university’s board of governors announced Smith’s selection during a meeting on the Huntington campus.
Smith, who is a Marshall graduate, grew up in nearby Kenova and is a well-known donor to the university, was the only finalist without experience in higher education.
“Well, it’s good to be home,” Smith said at an introductory event after the announcement.
Smith specifically addressed skeptics of his candidacy.
“It was your courageous conversations, it was your constructive debate, it was your willingness to challenge my qualifications and my track record that exemplified the civil discourse we need to have at Marshall University and the diversity of thought that makes every outcome better,” he said.
Prosecutors accused of bad conduct
PARKERSBURG — Two West Virginia prosecutors are accused of conduct violations for their part in dismissing charges for monetary donations to a Christmas gift program.
Accused are Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Marteney of violating rules of professional conduct.
Under a program called Slow Down for the Holidays, police officers would dismiss minor traffic citations in exchange for donations of $50 gift cards or the equivalent of $50 in toys, officials said.
The panel says that instead of dismissing traffic infractions, Carr and Marteney allegedly dismissed dozens of state misdemeanor charges between 2018 and 2020 that included littering and driving under the influence. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel opened an investigation in January 2020 after questions arose about the program.
