If you look around you, you will notice that the sports world that was once so vibrant remains on pause due to the pandemic, but the chatter has picked up.
I’m not talking about players chirping one another. While that is always fun to listen to, I’m talking about the return-to-play talks taking place in professional sports.
The pandemic is far from over, and history tells me that it will be at least 2022 before we see shades of December 2019 creeping back into our everyday lives.
Baseball is coming back with a 60-game season. Hockey is still deciding on hub cities for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Basketball is headed to sunny Orlando. Football is on track for a late summer return.
Will college and high school sports return? I believe so, but time will definitely tell.
Yes, I miss sports. Every now and again I will check out the major sports channels just to see what they are playing. I have been able to check out some games I had only read about in the newspapers when I was younger, and I have been able to relive some classics.
Sports are a major part of our culture. Everyone has their allegiances and alliances and the teams they despise. In a lot of ways, the shenanigans that run back-and-forth between fans can be quite hilarious. And, yes, at times, they can be downright frustrating as well.
But, you know what? I kind of miss that too.
Summertime rolls
The Fourth of July has come and gone. Cherries and corn are being devoured at picnics, along with all the other fine fresh fruits and vegetables that are available at this time of year, and summer is now in cruise control.
Pandemic aside, people are not letting summer slip away — especially after we lost the spring due to stay-at-home orders.
I know I am not letting this summer slip away. I’ve already been graced with the opportunity to check out some of the scenic places here in the eastern panhandle.
I want to experience more of what this region has to offer. I am looking forward to seeing more of the country roads, the mountains and the valleys and meeting the people.
With summer rearing its head and the dog days of summer looming in the distance, we will soon be focusing on back-to-school activities.
As of right now, the schools have yet to decide how the students will return to the classroom. Will they physically be in the schools all week, some of the week, or, like the winter and spring, no days?
With time running out on summer, my hope is that the schools are, behind the scenes, coming closer to a decision on how the school year will be handled.
Got mask?
I’m not sure what your take is on wearing a mask, but it is one that I do take seriously — as do many others. I now have three masks in my possession. One I keep with me, and the other 2 serve as back-ups.
I make it a point to wear the masks in public, especially when I am in areas where there have been a higher number of COVID-19 cases. I see it as my duty to be a decent human being to not put myself or others at risk.
Brent Addleman is group editor and publisher of the Hampshire Review and Spirit of Jefferson.
