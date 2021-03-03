He should know.
The Purgitsville resident, South Branch Pawn owner and antique motorcycle enthusiast has a picking history with Mike Wolfe, the Iowa dealer that “American Pickers” revolves around.
“I’ve known Mike for at least 20 years,” Rinker says, from their 1st meeting at a motorcycle swap meet. Both are members of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America.
“Before he ever became famous I bought a motorcycle off him,” Rinker says. “It’s still in our museum.”
And then there’s the engine off an Indian motorcycle that was adapted to a lawnmower. Rinker bought that off Wolfe too.
They’ve had other dealings through the years as Wolfe’s fame has grown from the cable hit. There are pictures of Wolfe with Rinker’s dad, Buck, and his son, Justin, hanging on the wall at Rinker’s store, South Branch Pawn, west of Romney.
And if you know Steve Rinker’s stock of old motorcycles and their parts, you might have spotted some from time to time on episodes of “American Pickers.”
“From time to time if they come up with a motorcycle or parts and pieces and they want an example of what it looks like, they’ve used our pictures on their episodes,” Rinker explains. The show acknowledges Rinker’s operation in the credits at the end of the episode.
But the best deal — at least from Rinker’s point of view — might have been a case of used sparkplugs that Wolfe was looking to unload.
“It was a whole crate of sparkplugs,” Rinker said, that he paid “maybe” $1,000 for.
By the time the Hampshire man had sold the last of those plugs, he made $8,000 or $9,000 off the deal.
“I picked him that night,” Rinker said with a chuckle.
