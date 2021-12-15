The National Weather Service has stopped just shy of issuing a brushfire warning, but Romney G.T. Parsons is willing to go a step further.
“Don’t burn,” he said succinctly Tuesday.
West Virginia is under fall burning regulations through the end of this month. That includes restrictions on open fires.
But on Monday, the National Weather Service’s Baltimore office posted an alert on Facebook.
“Given anomalously dry conditions over much of the region over the past 30-60 days, local vegetation (fuels) have reached exceptionally dry levels,” the service said. “With no appreciable rainfall forecast through midweek, the potential for additional brush fires exists.”
Dry weather muted fall’s normally vibrant colors this year and warm temperatures through November helped dry the Potomac Highlands even more.
Winds haven’t helped. A 40-acre brushfire was sparked on Nathanial Mountain Dec. 4, drawing crews from 6 counties into a 5-hour battle.
Brushfire calls have gone out in Grant, Hardy and Mineral counties in the past few days.
Fall fire season rules bar burning from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The law also requires individuals who are burning to create a 10-foot-wide safety strip with no flammable materials around the burn area.
Fires must be attended until they are extinguished and only plant material may be burned.
“I honestly wish the state would issue a burn ban,” Parsons said. “It would help a little bit.”
