The Supreme Court’s decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade has West Virginia trying to figure out what its own ban exactly means. Consider:
• Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is studying how at least 3 existing laws interact and can be enforced.
• Gov. Jim Justice is promising a special session to address the law, but is giving no indication of what that will entail.
• Outgoing Delegate Ruth Rowan is pitching renewed consideration of a bill she championed in the spring — a bill that died in the State Senate on the last day of the regular session.
• The state’s only abortion provider says it must shut down immediately.
The state’s ban on abortion apparently reverts to a law dating back to 1849. But, Morrisey said Friday afternoon, he’s not sure when or if that law comes back into effect.
“I’m going to issue a legal opinion articulating some of the challenges and the ways the Legislature and the governor can deal with this because I want to save as many lives as humanly possible,” he said.
Part of the confusion arises from 2 other laws enacted in recent years — one banning abortion after 20 weeks and another banning abortion if the child will be born with a disability.
“I will not hesitate to call a special session after consulting with the Legislature and my legal team if clarification in our laws needs to be made,” Justice said Friday afternoon.
In any event, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia says it cannot continue.
“Due to the inaction of our lawmakers to repeal the crime of abortion in our state code, it is impossible for our clinic to provide abortion,” Executive Director Katie Quinonez said.
The center had between 60 and 70 patients before Friday, Quinonez said.
In a 5-4 decision handed down Friday, the Supreme Court upheld a new abortion ban in Mississippi, but more importantly, threw out Roe v. Wade, the 1972 decision that gave federal protection to abortion.
The court said each state could decide its policy on abortion.
Thirteen states had trigger laws, which put in place bans on the procedure in the event that Roe v. Wade was struck down.
West Virginia was not one of those, but was among another dozen or so states that had pre-existing bans on the books that ceased being enforced once abortion was protected federally.
The law, from the earliest days of statehood, was inherited from a Virginia law.
It says: “Any person who shall administer to, or cause to be taken by, a woman, any drug or other thing, or use any means, with intent to destroy her unborn child, or to produce abortion or miscarriage, and shall thereby destroy such child, or produce such abortion or miscarriage, shall be guilty of a felony, and, upon conviction, shall be confined in the penitentiary not less than three nor more than ten years; and if such woman die by reason of such abortion performed upon her, such person shall be guilty of murder. No person, by reason of any act mentioned in this section, shall be punishable where such act is done in good faith, with the intention of saving the life of such woman or child.”
The law does not make any exceptions for rape or incest. There are no exceptions for the early weeks of a pregnancy.
And it’s not fully clear if the felony would apply strictly to medical professionals who provide abortions or as broadly as a woman seeking an abortion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.