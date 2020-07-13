RETURN TRAVELERS:
The Hampshire County Health Department will have a drive-thru testing site open Tuesday, July 14th from 9am-11am for Hampshire County residents who have returned from traveling out of state, particularly popular vacation destinations.
You must have returned prior to July 9th to be tested at the drive-thru. Testing too soon is not helpful. You should be tested 5-14 days after your return.
Testing location: Hampshire Memorial Hospital
Testing time: Tuesday, July 14th 9a-11a
Please bring your insurance card with you.
