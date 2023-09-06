Arts & Music fest

From 2022: The festival had South High Street buzzing with energy.

This Saturday, Sept. 9, a burst of creativity will sweep through the town for the fifth annual Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival.

The Hampshire County Arts Council is gearing up to host its highly anticipated event, held along South High Street and around the Taggart Hall Gazebo area, which will inspire imagination, environmental consciousness and musical fun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.