This Saturday, Sept. 9, a burst of creativity will sweep through the town for the fifth annual Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival.
The Hampshire County Arts Council is gearing up to host its highly anticipated event, held along South High Street and around the Taggart Hall Gazebo area, which will inspire imagination, environmental consciousness and musical fun.
This year’s festival carries an environmental theme of “Renewable Energy.”
Attendees can look forward to engaging demonstrations on harnessing solar power, including a unique presentation by Hampshire County Public Library staff on creating and utilizing solar ovens from shoeboxes, while John D’Amico will demonstrate solar energy’s power by using it for airbrushing temporary tattoos.
Joanne Snead, with the HC Arts Council, said that the festival boasts a diverse lineup of musical genres, including performances by the HC Ukulele Club, Honey Bee Community Chorus, Centerfire Bluegrass, Davis Bradley Duo, and Junk Mountain Band. In addition to music, the Expression Dance and Tumbling Teams will return to showcase their talent during the event.
Adding a fresh layer of excitement this year is the Scarecrow Building Contest, sponsored by Honey Bee Music Studio. Festival-goers of all ages are invited to craft scarecrows using provided materials, competing for cash prizes of $50, $35, and $25 for the top three creations. Participation in the contest is free, but donations are encouraged for those who wish to take their scarecrow masterpieces home. Homemade scarecrows are also eligible for the competition.
Art enthusiasts can shop for juried, one-of-a-kind pieces from local artists on the festival grounds and at the Hampshire County Marketplace & Co-op. Witness live demonstrations of artists at work and explore the Co-op’s collection, featuring the work of 60 talented artists.
Following last year’s success, the Plein Air “Quick Draw” competition makes a comeback, providing an opportunity for artists to create live paintings while captivating the audience with their artistic process.
Beyond the arts and music, the Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival offers tasty delights, from BBQ and burgers to funnel cakes, Mexican cuisine, desserts, and more. The Co-op’s Tiki Hut will also offer wine and beer to complement the tasty fare. Folks can also buy their ticket for the Ducks on the South Branch rubber ducky race on Sept. 24 for a chance to win $500.
For those seeking a touch of whimsy, giant bubbles will once again grace the event, adding a playful element to the festivities.
There will also be an “art giveaway” table filled with art supplies for teachers and crafters to browse through.
“It’s a nice family event, it’s intimate, you can get up close and personal with the artists and musicians,” Snead said.
She credits the success of this year’s festival to sponsors Anderson’s Corner and Koolwink Motel, saying, “(the arts council) appreciates their support, which allows us to offer such a wonderful variety of music and activities for all the family to enjoy.”
