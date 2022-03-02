With a little more than 2 months until the May election, it’s a time for candidate forums and meet-and-greets.
• Friends of Stephen Smoot have a meet-and-greet with the District 88 delegate candidate at 6:30 p.m. Friday (March 4) at The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E. Main St., Romney. Email Louisa Bridges at ldgbridges@hotmail.com for more information.
• County Commission candidates will be on the public grill at a forum March 11 at The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Incumbent Commission President Brian Eglinger faces Cameron Bailey in the Republican primary. The winner will possibly face independent Terry Craver in November. Craver has taken a petition to run, but his petition with at least 82 signatures doesn’t have to be turned in until mid-summer.
• The last day to file as a write-in for the nonpartisan races on the May ballot (school board or conservation district supervisor) is March 22. Write-in votes for candidates who don’t file are disqualified. o
