Survivor Steve Fox:
‘Someone had a torch in there’
His wife, Robin, made him spaghetti in their Bloomery home that evening for dinner. That felt normal.
He was feeling a little bit of chest pain that he chalked up to heartburn, which he’s been dealing with for years. Even that felt fairly normal.
Until it didn’t anymore.
Steve, who works at CED in Gore, left to go back out hunting in the woods after dinner, and didn’t get far until he felt that something was really, really wrong.
“I started to get that burn in my chest, but I thought it would go away. Burn, burn, burn,” he described. “I’ve had heartburn so much in my life, but when it happened that day, it was constant. It felt like someone had a torch in there, lit up my chest and back.”
He made it back to the house, where his oldest son and his wife both called 911.
“It’s a blur,” Robin said. “We were debating whether to call 911 or to try to rush him to the hospital ourselves. I’m glad we didn’t, because we wouldn’t have made it.”
It wasn’t long after the Hampshire EMS team arrived that things took a turn for the worse.
Steve’s heart stopped, right there in the ambulance that sat in his driveway.
EMTs Devin Nimmo and Kerri Kisamore, along with Valley Health paramedic Blake Shockey, worked together to bring him back. Steve was officially dead for just less than a minute, but he said he remembers nearly everything.
“I haven’t talked about it too much, but it was like a weird calm in the ambulance there, and it was like me and (Robin) were 7 years old again, jumping up and down on a trampoline,” Steve recalled. “And then, I remember (Shockey) saying, ‘Welcome back.’”
Last week, Steve, Robin and his parents Barbara and Roger took a trip to the 911 Center on Jersey Mountain Road to meet the team that saved his life.
Shockey recalled that after they got his heartbeat back, Steve said he thought he was going to die.
“Do you remember me telling you that you had to fight?” Shockey asked Steve, who was overwhelmed with emotion. Steve nodded.
“When a patient tells you that they think they’re going to die, that’s what we call an ‘imminent doom,’” explained Shockey. “After we got you back, the only thing I could tell you was that you had to fight, and that we were doing everything we could. I am so glad you fought.”
Steve, his wife and his parents were all emotional last week meeting Kisamore, Nimmo, Shockey and Tad Malcolm, director of Hampshire County Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Malcolm even brought the 4 visitors “Company 10” baseball caps, which Nimmo, Shockey and Kisamore all initialed.
“I feel as if you’re a part of our family now,” said Roger, Steve’s dad. “Y’all have a gift that God gave you.”
The tearful-yet-joyous reunion of the EMS team and the recovering Steve and his family was one that highlighted an important message for this time of year, and year-round: take nothing for granted.
“There’s always the sense of ‘It won’t happen to me,’” Roger said. “It only takes that 1 little moment to see just how quick your life can change.”
Robin added that if she and her son hadn’t called 911, and if the EMS team couldn’t get Steve’s heartbeat back, their holiday season would look MUCH different this year.
“In this job, we unfortunately see how fragile life truly is,” Shockey said. “It makes you appreciate the small things more, and looking into the future, it makes those small moments more enjoyable.”
Steve said that he has a new outlook on the rest of his life, thanks to the team that brought him back.
“If it wasn’t for y’all, I wouldn’t have made it to the hospital,” he said, wiping tears from his eyes. “I’m taking nothing for granted anymore, that’s for sure.”
