The Hampshire County Health Department announced 46 new cases of Covid over the past week. 39 of the 46 cases were from unvaccinated individuals including all 6 hospitalizations. As of Monday Aug. 16, there are 44 active cases with the total number of cases reaching 2,047.
Covid numbers will be updated on a weekly basis, according to the Hampshire County Health Department.
