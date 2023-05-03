Matheney

ROMNEY — Staci A. Matheney will spend 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter after driving over a Capon Bridge man on Jersey Mountain Road in 2021, killing him.  

Matheney, 47, was indicted by the Hampshire County grand jury in May 2021 on a single count of first-degree murder, but pled guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. The Augusta woman was sentenced Monday in Hampshire County Circuit Court.  

