ROMNEY — Staci A. Matheney will spend 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter after driving over a Capon Bridge man on Jersey Mountain Road in 2021, killing him.
Matheney, 47, was indicted by the Hampshire County grand jury in May 2021 on a single count of first-degree murder, but pled guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. The Augusta woman was sentenced Monday in Hampshire County Circuit Court.
On Sept. 12, 2021, at around 2 a.m., Rodney Adam Stewart of Capon Bridge was found lying in a ditch along Jersey Mountain Road in front of Northern Eagle Distributors.
Surveillance recordings from Northern Eagle — a little more than a quarter mile north of U.S. 50 —showed Stewart driving into the business’s parking lot at 1:07 a.m. Authorities said Stewart, Matheney and the two other women in the car all appeared intoxicated.
After some arguing went on in the vehicle, Stewart got out and walked toward the road, ending up lying in the ditch, the recordings showed authorities.
Matheney then got out of the passenger’s side, got behind the wheel and drove around the parking lot several times. Then, just after 2 a.m., she apparently aimed the vehicle at Stewart and drove over him.
He suffered from internal injuries and died within five hours of being rushed to Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Matheney was represented by Grant Sherman with Sherman Law Firm, and she gave a tearful final testimony before Judge Carter Williams delivered her sentence.
“I’ve been waiting for this day to come to say what I wanted to say, but it’s hard,” she said. “I would never hurt him in the way everyone said I did…I can’t fix what happened, and I can’t take it back. I know I should be punished for getting behind the wheel of a car and drinking…but I can’t fix what happened.”
Hampshire County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller brought forward two final witnesses for the prosecution, including Dylan Stewart, Rodney’s son, and Wesley Stewart Pupi, Rodney’s sister.
“Every time I come here, I have to face that my father is gone,” Dylan said. “Every time I think about it, I have to accept it again.”
He said that Matheney’s actions caused “irreparable damage” to his family.
Pupi said that while her family was “devastated” by the loss of her brother, she offered the defendant her forgiveness.
“I forgive you, Staci, but you do have to pay for the mistakes you made,” she said.
During the plea hearing, Matheney pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter with an Alford plea. It’s a guilty plea that avoids admitting guilt, but acknowledges the state has enough evidence to convict. In the state of West Virginia, voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.
“What a shame, what a disregard of human life,” Judge Williams said, calling Pupi’s testimony and forgiveness toward Matheney “magnanimous.”
“Forgiveness has a way of healing…to forgive is divine. To err is human,” he continued. “There is no question (Rodney) experienced a pretty horrible death. There isn’t really a sentence that would bring justice. There are no winners here.”
Williams sentenced Matheney to the maximum 15 years, as well as recommending her to a residential substance abuse program.
