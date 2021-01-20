CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice will be sworn in for his 2nd term Friday along with the other state constitutional officers.
Ceremonies will begin at 1 p.m. on the North Side of the West Virginia Capitol Building. The governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, state auditor, commissioner of agriculture and supreme court justices will be sworn in.
After taking his oath of office, Justice will give his inaugural address.
Covid-19 protocols and security protocols will limit attendance to dignitaries, families of those being sworn in, members of the media and other invited guests.
The event will be live-streamed online on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook and broadcast on West Virginia public television.
One of the concessions to the pandemic: the governor and other elected officials will not hold a receiving line following the ceremony.
Some Inauguration Day traditions and performances held in years past may be scaled down, removed, or altered in the interest of safety.
