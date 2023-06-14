LONACONING, Md. — Officials with the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a Romney man last week in Allegany County for impersonating a firefighter.
Matthew W. Milburn, 32 – who is not affiliated with a fire or EMS department – was charged with impersonating a firefighter and impeding emergency transmissions after a 911 call was made last week. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office reported that Milburn attempted to use a two-way radio to cancel fire and EMS units that were called to a home in Pekin for a medical emergency.
At about 2:45 p.m. last Tuesday, Barton Hose Company and the George’s Creek Ambulance Service were called to the 17100 block of Pekin Street (about halfway between Lonaconing and Barton, Md.) for a medical emergency.
While responding to the call, Barton fire chief Kevin Rounds said he heard a person calling himself “Captain 38” over an online cellphone app Zello.
The individual – later identified as Milburn – told responding firefighters that the unconscious patient was “10-4” and that they could cancel their response to the incident, reported the fire marshal’s office.
When the first responders arrived on scene, they reportedly saw Milburn walking away. The 911 caller told them they had used Narcan to reverse the effects of a drug overdose on a family member earlier, and Milburn used the radio to make the transmission.
Rounds called for Milburn to come back, and the chief recognized the two-way radio attached to his belt as a device he could transmit over radio frequencies.
Milburn reportedly surrendered the radio to Rounds and ran away.
While investigators were searching for Milburn at the end of last week to question him about the radio transmission, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a dispute between neighbors with a gun in the 19200 block of Legislative Road. Deputy State Fire Marshals responded and located Milburn.
He was arrested on a Garrett County bench warrant, and admitted to investigators he impersonated a firefighter on the radio that week.
He was reportedly charged with a similar incident in Virginia in 2017, where he was slapped with three counts of impersonating a firefighter with the Reynolds Store Volunteer fire and Rescue in Cross Junction – even though he wasn’t a member of the organization.
The Cumberland Times-News contributed to this report.
