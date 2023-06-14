LONACONING, Md. — Officials with the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a Romney man last week in Allegany County for impersonating a firefighter.

Matthew W. Milburn, 32 – who is not affiliated with a fire or EMS department – was charged with impersonating a firefighter and impeding emergency transmissions after a 911 call was made last week. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office reported that Milburn attempted to use a two-way radio to cancel fire and EMS units that were called to a home in Pekin for a medical emergency.

