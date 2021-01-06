“I have mixed feelings about retiring,” he said Monday.
“As a chief, I had a great mentor,” Weaver said, giving a lot of credit to Frank Tutwiler, a charter member of the Augusta company who served as chief for 15 years. As he steps down, Weaver said he knows he will leave the department in good hands.
Weaver’s deputy chief Michael Hott has become the new fire chief. The son of long-time company president Benji Hott, Hott has served as deputy chief for several years. Brent Swisher will take his place as deputy chief.
Weaver has been a volunteer firefighter for most of his life. He joined the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department in 1979, the year before he graduated from high school, and got his initial training there, through the WVU fire extension service.
A firefighter’s training never ends, he added. They train all the time.
When he took a paid position with the Fairfax (Va.) County Fire and Rescue, he was sent to the Fairfax Fire Academy. They promptly “untrained” him, he said with a laugh, and taught him to do things their way.
Five members of the Augusta department have added paid careers to their volunteer service.
He worked 25-and-a-half years as a paid firefighter for Fairfax County while continuing to volunteer in Hampshire County, retiring from Fairfax as a lieutenant in July 2012.
The years spent as an officer in Virginia plus the years as chief in Augusta and 8 earlier years as Augusta’s deputy chief add up to half his life.
Firefighting runs in his family. His grandfather helped organize the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, in which his dad, who joined in 1949, served as assistant chief.
Weaver was a member of the Romney Volunteer Fire Department while working at what was then Pancake Chevrolet. Back then, he said, “the whole dealership belonged to the fire department.”
He moved to Augusta when he married, in 1984, while still working at Pancake.
He has seen a lot of change over the years.
“In 1990 I think we ran 60 calls all year,” he remembered — and in 2020 the fire department responded to 212 calls.
In 1990 the fire department had just 4 fire trucks, and had just gotten their first new truck since the 70s. By 2000 they needed a 4-bay addition to the firehouse to house their equipment.
Recruitment has changed too. Thirty or forty years ago it was not that much of a problem, since joining the local volunteer fire company was the thing to do for young people in the community.
Times have changed, and volunteer fire companies have suffered the same fate as other organizations that depend on volunteers — not enough people volunteering. Families have 2 jobs now, and long commutes that leave people with little free time.
“It’s a problem nationally,” says Weaver, though Augusta has been fortunate in the past few months. Four new recruits, one already trained by another company, have come on board since September.
Weaver says the public needs to be reminded how much local fire companies need financial support, given the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on their fund-raising.
Hampshire County’s volunteer fire departments depend on fundraisers to supplement what they receive from the fire levy and a state fund built from a surcharge on insurance payments.
Gun bashes have been cancelled all over the county, and Augusta has not been able to hold one of its popular Bingo game fundraisers since March. They don’t make anywhere near as much off events streamed online as when the firehouse is crowded with people.
Weaver said he will not miss the position’s responsibility as he steps down.
“When you have good people you don’t need supervision, but still, you’re in the eye of the public all the time,” he explained. To this he added “the paperwork, it gets worse every 6 months.”
He has enjoyed working with all the county’s volunteer fire departments, he said, noting “a lot of friendships have been made and will be retained.”
“I always planned to retire at 60, which would be next November,” said Weaver.
He is just leaving a little early, motivated by some recent health issues. “They left my priorities a little different,” he explained.
