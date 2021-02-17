1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia is on track to have its lowest weekly count of positive coronavirus cases since late October.
The state reported 1,816 confirmed cases from last Monday through Saturday. There have been no days in the past week when the daily total was above 400. The last time that happened was in the week ending Oct. 25, when there were about 1,550 cases reported over 7 days.
The number of people hospitalized for the virus statewide on Saturday was 327. That’s the lowest count since early November.
And the number of active cases statewide, 11,823, has plummeted from its peak of 29,257 on Jan. 10.
At least 2,210 virus-related deaths have been reported in West Virginia, including 81 for the week ending Sunday. It marked the 1st time since late November that the state had under 100 deaths reported in 1 week.
Lawmakers begin tackling budget
proposal
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates finance committee received a presentation on Gov. Jim Justice’s budget proposal Friday morning.
Justice’s plan calls for a no-growth, $4.56 billion budget that generally keeps funding levels flat across state government with no pay raises for public employees. Despite the pandemic, the state’s revenues were mostly unchanged from last March thanks to federal pandemic aid, low interest rates and tax collections faring better than what was worst feared.
Over the 60-day legislative session that began this week, lawmakers will tackle Justice’s proposal to cut the state’s personal income tax.
