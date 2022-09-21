Relay

This year’s Relay for Life, “Choose Hope” was dedicated to Susan Grady, who started the Relay program in Hampshire over 2 decades ago.

CAPON BRIDGE — “Our Relay for Life event was very successful this year,” said Tracey Wygal with Hampshire’s Relay for Life.

After 2 years of being unable to hold an in-person event due to Covid concerns, the organizers changed the format of the event. They held it at Capon Bridge Fire Department back in June.

