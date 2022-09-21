CAPON BRIDGE — “Our Relay for Life event was very successful this year,” said Tracey Wygal with Hampshire’s Relay for Life.
After 2 years of being unable to hold an in-person event due to Covid concerns, the organizers changed the format of the event. They held it at Capon Bridge Fire Department back in June.
“This year, we had a concert and a full-throttle performance car show with musical entertainment,” Wygal said.
There was an old-fashion cakewalk for the kids and an opening ceremony celebrating survivors and caregivers. There were no vendors at the event, as they had hoped, but different teams sold food and drink items to the attendees. The group’s effort managed to donate over $47,000 to the American Cancer Society, far surpassing their goal of $20,000.
“We are thankful for all our teams; our teams this year were the Bank of Romney, Bloomery Blooms, Springfield Assembly of God, Slanesville Ruritan, Danner’s Mule Team, Attack Cancer together- ACT 1st, Hampshire Memorial Hospital and Melinda’s Family Team,” Wygal said.
“These teams have not only worked hard throughout the year fundraising, but the team captains also helped organize and run our annual event,” Wygal continued.
The theme for this year was “Choose Hope”.
With every endeavor for Relay for Life, volunteers and supporters choose hope, Wygal explained.
“Hope for a world that includes a cure for cancer. Hope for better treatments. Hope for better preventative services. Hope for better support while dealing with cancer or the aftermath of cancer. Hope is the sole basis of why we all Relay and support the American Cancer Society.”
Wygal recalled that her aunt Susan Grady often told others to “choose hope” when faced with cancer. Grady started the local effort 2 decades ago and family members wanted to continue spreading her message.
Patty Wygal (Tracey’s mom and Susan’s sister) is a cancer survivor and participated in a clinical trial of a new cancer drug that is now used as a staple for cancer treatment. Patty’s husband is also a survivor and was involved in an immunotherapy treatment. “ACS has been on the forefront of funding research”.
“Since Hampshire County started participating in Relay for Life over 2 decades ago, we have raised over $1,000,000 for the American Cancer Society; our community is amazing,” highlighted Wygal.
The Relay for Life teams are holding a wrap-up “thank you” event for team captains and members on Sept. 29th at the Slanesville Ruritan pavilion at 6 p.m.
To the community members, organizations and businesses that want to join in the fight against cancer, contact Tracey Wygal at traceywygal@gmail.com for more information or send a message through the Hampshire County WV Relay for Life Facebook page.
