Hampshire County’s 911 Center handled 18,425 emergency calls in 2021, an average of 50 calls a day.
Just under 30% — 5,204 — brought out the Sheriff’s Office and another 3,121 alerted the county ambulance service.
Others in the top 5: Romney police, 1488; state police, 1224; and Augusta Rescue, 1,204.
* * *
The diabetes support group at the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center is coming back after nearly 2 years.
The group, which is free and open to the public, is hosted by Pam Francis. It will meet on the last Thursday of each month at 11 a.m., starting this week.
People with diabetes and family who support them are welcome.
* * *
The River House welcomes Brennan Edwards to the Giffin Stage Saturday for a winter concert.
Seating for the 2-hour concert starting at 5:30 p.m. is limited to 25 people. Tickets must be purchased in advance at theriverhousewv.org.
Edwards comes from the Shenandoah Valley, playing genres from neotraditional to southern rock to bluegrass.
* * *
The Books and Beyond book club has canceled its in-person sessions for this month and February due to the rising number of Covid cases in Hampshire County.
Books and Beyond normally meets the 4th Tuesday of each month at the Hampshire County Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
* * *
HardyNet will receive $183,241 from a state grant to extend its fiber network 10 miles, connecting 58 addresses in the eastern part of the county.
The firm must supply $64,800 in matching funds for the project.
* * *
Teams from Berkeley Springs and Spring Mills won the 1st-ever regional Academic Showdown at Shepherd University Saturday.
The 2 schools qualify for the state championship in Charleston March 25.
* * *
The 15th annual “When I Grow Up” essay contest will award more than $10,000 in education savings to 15 children around the state this year.
The SMART529 education savings program sponsors the essay contest for kindergarteners through 5th-graders to dream about their future.
Judges will pick 3 winners from each of 5 regions to receive $500 for their SMART529 account. A random grand prize of $4,500 will be given to 1 of the 15.
The contest deadline is Feb. 25.
* * *
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia were unchanged last week, averaging $3.16 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state. West Virginia prices are 4.3 cents a gallon lower than a month ago, but still 82.4 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 1.8 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.32 Sunday. The national average is up 3.3 cents from a month ago and 92.0 cents higher than a year ago.
