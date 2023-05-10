ROMNEY — The Hampshire County grand jury handed up a slew of indictments last week – mostly drug charges, but a smattering of larceny and driving offenses, too.
The grand jury issued 25 separate indictments.
Drugs
Whitney Lynn Mathias, 33, one count both of possession of meth with intent to deliver and conspiracy to possess meth with the intent to deliver, and one count both of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to deliver, and one misdemeanor count of left of center.
Charging documents say in October, Mathias had both meth and fentanyl in her possession and conspired with Lisa Gail Crouse to deliver both drugs. Her misdemeanor charge details that on Oct. 14, she also drove left of the center line approaching a curve in the roadway, causing a hazard to other drivers.
Lisa Gail Crouse, 42, one count both of possession of meth with intent to deliver and conspiracy to possess meth with the intent to deliver, and one count both of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to deliver, and one misdemeanor count of fleeing from law enforcement by means other than using a vehicle.
Charging documents say Crouse conspired with Mathias to possess and deliver meth in October. Crouse also was charged with possession of fentanyl, intending to deliver it, as well as conspiring with Mathias to do the same.
Crouse’s misdemeanor charge details that when a West Virginia state trooper attempted to arrest her, she ran away from her vehicle down Bloomery Pike while the trooper yelled at her to stop.
Jamie Lynn Knotts, 49, four felony counts: fentanyl possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to do the same, and marijuana possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to do the same.
Charging documents say that in December, Knotts had fentanyl in her possession with the intent to deliver, as well as conspired with three others – Jessica Renee Whetzel, James Richard Lewis and Christopher Dewayne Morris – to commit the felony, and did the same with the marijuana in her possession.
James Richard Lewis, 32, four felony counts: fentanyl possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to do the same, and conspiracy to deliver – plus marijuana possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to do the same.
Charging documents say Lewis, possessing fentanyl, conspired with Jessica Renee Whetzel to deliver one folded foil of fentanyl to a confidential West Virginia State Police informant, in exchange for $200. Lewis was also charged with conspiring with Whetzel, Knotts and Morris to possess with the intention of delivering both fentanyl and marijuana, while having marijuana in his possession.
Jessica Renee Whetzel, 28, six felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to do the same, conspiracy to deliver and the actual delivery of fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy to do the same.
Charging documents say that in December, Whetzel delivered one folded fentanyl foil to a confidential informant in exchange for $200, and conspired with Lewis to do so, as well as having fentanyl in her possession and conspiring with Lewis, Knotts and Morris to possess with the intent to deliver – and doing the same with marijuana.
Christopher Dewayne Morris, 27, one count each of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy to do the same, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and conspiracy to do the same. Charging documents say that in December, Morris both possessed fentanyl, intending to deliver it, and conspired with Knotts, Whetzel and Lewis to do the same.
Documents say Morris did the same with marijuana.
Morris also was indicted for two additional counts of delivering fentanyl; charging documents say that around Aug. 17, Morris delivered a baggie of fentanyl to a different informant with the West Virginia State Police, in exchange for $100, and did the same again a few days later on Aug. 24 with a foil packet of the drug.
Kimberly Dawn Ours, 29, one count of delivering fentanyl, a controlled substance. Charging documents say that in August, Ours delivered a foil pack of fentanyl worth approximately $50 to another individual in exchange for Bluetooth headphones.
Shannon Lee Smith, 36, one count each of possession with intent to control both meth and psilocybin mushrooms.
Charging documents say Smith had in her possession, intending to deliver, both meth and psilocybin mushrooms in March 2023.
Theft/larceny
Richard James Howard, 39, one count of entry into a building other than a dwelling – as well as a count to commit the same – and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny and conspiracy to commit the same.
Charging documents say that in February, Howard broke into an Eastern Building Supply outbuilding in Romney with the intent to commit larceny, as well as conspiring with April Ann Pratte to break in as well. Documents detail further that Howard did enter rooms 9 and 10 of a building in the rear of the Romney hardware store, stealing copper piping valued at less than $1,000 (petit larceny).
According to the charge, Howard conspired with Pratte to engage in petit larceny, too.
April Ann Pratte, 40, one count of conspiracy to enter a building other than a dwelling, and one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit petit larceny.
Charging documents say Pratte conspired with Howard to both break into an Eastern Building Supply building and steal copper piping.
Joshua Robert Hayes, 38, one count of entering a building other than a dwelling, one count of grand larceny and two counts of transferring stolen property.
Charging documents say that Hayes broke into a Slanesville building in November, intending to commit larceny. The charge also detailed that from the Slanesville property, Hayes stole over 288 items – including four chainsaws, a trail camera, a power washer, a circular saw and an extensive array of saw accessories, drill pieces and various hardware accouterments – with a total value of $32,255.72.
After committing larceny, documents detail that Hayes sold two other individuals a variety of the stolen goods.
Hayes was also indicted for one felony count of driving while his license was revoked for his third DUI offense, as well as two misdemeanor charges of expired registration and no motor vehicle inspection.
Charging documents read that in October, Hayes – who had been previously convicted in both Hampshire and Morgan County magistrate court for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol – committed a felony by driving on a public road with a revoked license, operating a blue Ford F-150 with an expired registration and no valid certificate of inspection.
Kenneth Mark Saville Jr., 40, one count of entering a building other than a dwelling and one misdemeanor count of attempted petit larceny.
Charging documents outline that Saville, on Jan. 18, broke into a barn or outbuilding in Romney with the intent to commit larceny – attempting to steal scrap metal.
Saville also was indicted in August of 2022 for breaking into the Romney Dairy Queen and stealing $215 from a cash box.
Candace Marie Cosner, 41, one count of shoplifting (third offense). Charging documents say that at the end of January, Cosner shoplifted mini bolt cutters and two bottles of radiator stop leak fluid by concealing them on her person.
Documents detail that she was previously convicted of shoplifting in Mineral County in both 2016 and 2020.
Dale Allen Hockman, 19, one felony count of possession of stolen property and four misdemeanor counts: possession of meth, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain control and petit larceny.
The charges read that Hockman had in his possession a stolen 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 van, valued at approximately $2,000, on Oct. 11 and 12. The documents further detail that Hockman also had meth and marijuana in his possession, and was driving his vehicle at a hazardously high speed.
He is also charged with attempted petit larceny; attempting to take gasoline from a vehicle owned by another, documents said.
Other
Joridan John Young, 63, one count of failing to update his sex offender registry. Charging documents say Young failed to notify the West Virginia State Police of the make, model, color, year and license plate number of his vehicle – a silver Hyundai Elantra – within 10 days, as is required by state law.
Jordan Edward Glenn Haymond, 21, one count of soliciting a minor via a computer and one misdemeanor count of sexual abuse in the third degree. Charging documents outline that in December, Haymond solicited or attempted to solicit a minor via a computer to send pictures of herself and sneak out to come engage with sexual activity with him at his home.
The charge also reads that in August, Haymond engaged in sexual contact with the minor – aged 14 – who wasn’t able to lawfully give consent due to her age.
Seth Allen McDermott, 27, one count each of sexual assault in the second and third degree. Charging documents read that McDermott, between January and March of 2021, engaged in sexual intercourse or intrusion with a minor victim without her consent, then threatening bodily pain if she ever told anyone.
The victim was under 16 years old at the time.
David Slotnick III, 54, one count of failing to update his sex offender registry. Charging documents say that on July 8, 2022 and Feb. 15, 2023, Slotnick failed to notify the State Police that his significant other sold the vehicle he’d been operating under his registration.
Thomas Allen See, 39, one count of failing to update his child abuse registry information (second offense). Charging documents say that See failed to notify the State Police of his release from incarceration on Sept. 21, 2022, within three business days.
Frederick Lee Sixma, 49, one count of failing to update his sex offender registry and one misdemeanor count of driving while his license was suspended (first offense). Charging documents say Sixma failed to notify and update the West Virginia State Police of a change in the car he operated – specifically a blue Toyota Corolla.
The charges also detail that Sixma drove on a public highway when his privilege to do so had been suspended.
Driving
Dorcas Marie Judy, 43, one count of driving while her license was revoked for a third DUI offense.
Charging documents say Judy’s license had been previously revoked after being convicted of the offense in Hampshire and Marion counties.
Christine Dawn Freeman, 50, one count of driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury to another, as well as two misdemeanor counts of driving left of center and failure to maintain control.
Charging documents say that on Aug. 1, Freeman drove in an impaired state at a speed “greater than is reasonable and prudent,” caused an accident by crossing the center line, and caused another individual serious bodily injury.
