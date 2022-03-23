ROMNEY — Gina’s Soft Cloths has asked to expand into the Romney Business Park, hoping to add 20 to 40 new jobs.
Plans for Gina’s Soft Cloths were presented to the Hampshire County Development Authority on March 16 by new company president Scot Thomasson, who accompanied owner Gina Jordan, now serving as Chief Operating Officer, to the meeting.
Thomasson and 2 colleagues, Mark Sullivan and Daniel Escorcia, recently purchased 49% of Jordan’s business. Sullivan is CEO of Shadow Works, a manufacturer of cut- and puncture-proof clothing, which will run its business through Gina’s Soft Cloths.
Thomasson said they have other facilities that can redirect business here, and pointed out that Jordan’s remaining 51% share in the business allows it to compete for government contracts as a female-owned business.
He reported a “huge” need to source materials in the U. S., given supply chain issues. Major brands like Carhartt and Jockey that depended on offshore manufacturing now find themselves unable to fill orders. He projected that Gina’s Soft Cloths will be looking at over $1 million in revenue in 3 years.
Thomasson asked for a 3-year lease on Building B, the multi-tenant building that the authority wants to use as a business incubator. The company’s production facilities would move into the building, leaving their Romney storefront to house their alteration business.
The 20 to 40 new positions they expect to add “could be a very low number,” he added. Some onsite positions would be full-time and some part-time, and the company plans to hire people who will sew for them at home too.
The lack of a skilled workforce is the biggest problem they face. They will talk to the schools, as well as offering training themselves, probably beginning at $9 an hour and increasing as the trainee’s skills improve.
Commissioner Dave Cannon pointed out $9 is low, but noted when commuting costs are factored in, a local job at $10 an hour is the equivalent of $14.50 an hour for a job at a distance.
The company will continue to offer flexibility and understanding for working mothers, but is open to hiring both sexes and all ages — anyone who likes to sew.
One current employee is an 81-year-old great-grandmother, and Jordan suggested young people who play video games would be good prospects, given the hand-eye coordination required.
Thomasson said they could use 4 or 5 more workers right now. Applicants should contact Jordan at Gina’s Soft Cloths Shop, 78 E. Main St. in Romney.
Jordan assured the authority board that all her workers, full- and part-time, get benefits, and Thomasson added that they are considering profit sharing with workers.
The board noted that before Gina’s Soft Cloths can move in, the building needs electrical upgrades and a new roof. Cannon suggested spray-on silicone or polyester roofing fabric to fix the roof, estimating it costs about 60% the price of a new roof.
