CAPON BRIDGE — River House closed for its winter break on Sunday. It will reopen with regular hours on Thursday, Jan. 13
Then, on June 28, the River House will complete its 5th year — an important milestone for new businesses, since the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 45% fail in the 1st 5 years.
A holiday fundraising drive sought to raise $5,000 to celebrate the 5 years of survival in particularly challenging times, and to help it forge ahead. By the beginning of the new year, the goal had been reached and surpassed.
Covid has had its impact, but has also given new meaning to the River House mission: “to provide a welcoming space where participation in the arts inspires deep community connections and nourishes the lives of individuals and families.”
The past 2 years have had their impact not only on the psychological well being of the individuals and families the River House serves, but also on the River House itself.
Last year the River House closed its doors completely from mid-December to March. The federal Paycheck Protection Program loan helped keep staff employed and offer virtual programming.
A cafe task force was formed, and came up with a lot of great ideas, says River House co-founder Beth Reese, who notes they have not yet implemented them all.
Keeping the doors open is important to everyone. This year they are discussing setting winter hours to open the cafe, with a limited menu — inviting people to gather in a place with a relaxing “coffee house vibe.”
The cafe will increase the multi-generational informal art opportunities it offers through art supplies placed on the tables, games, and “make-it” stations encouraging families to create together.
The River House letter-writing project that provided a way to connect with others during the worst of the pandemic will continue, and thanks to a generous grant, staff will again make soup for the Capon Bridge food pantry and Romney soup kitchen, as they did last year.
The concerts that have offered everything from classical guitar and jazz to bluegrass and traditional Appalachian music must continue. Despite difficulties posed by the pandemic, the River House offered over 40 concerts this year.
Programming moved indoors in November this year, and though it was good to be able to offer live music again on the indoor Giffin stage (unlike last year), social distancing limited attendance to 25.
Attendance and revenue have dropped 50% since the move indoors.
Arts Coordinator Kayla Wilhite speaks of “creative Covid challenges” that require creative solutions. “Everybody’s had enough of online — in-person is how you connect with a community,” she adds.
What she is doing seems to be working for children. The previous week 13-15 children, including a number of “little bitties,” had shown up for a class that is normally capped at 10.
One recent Saturday, the weekly River House “Art for All” project was a multi-generational affair that brought in small groups of children, teenagers and older family members working in several shifts to mold fragrant ornaments of applesauce mixed with cinnamon or roll seeds in peanut butter to feed birds.
Her goal for next year is to bring in twice as many people — especially more families.
The River House’s education programming reached a total of 508 students this spring through field trips, after-school programming and summer school programs.
During the school system’s Hampshire County Summer Academy, River House staff presented classes in 3 different towns and provided STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) activities in which students explored both art and music.
Music manager Jack Dunlap has been working on recitals for participants in the River House young musicians program, in collaboration with the Cat and the Fiddle music school.
For a 3rd semester, a group of young music students is benefitting from the River House’s Music Makers scholarship program, and Dunlap is talking about starting a band.
Reese credits the positive, “can-do” attitude of Executive Director Nancy Silva and the wonderful staff with helping the River House weather the Covid storm.
The arts are absolutely necessary, they all believe. Reese points out the arts benefit mental health, especially in reducing stress, and teach people to be flexible thinkers, especially important right now because “challenging times require creative solutions.”
“Our nation is experiencing a mental health crisis — we never expected a 2nd winter of Covid,” Reese says, adding that people are experiencing “Covid fatigue.”
She suggests anyone who thinks the arts are not valuable should consider what has been getting them through the past couple of years — music, movies, books, TV entertainment.
Also, she says “the arts transcend all the boxes we put ourselves in — and if there were ever a time when we needed this, it’s now.”
The funds raised from the community this season will help fund continuous programming through the winter, and start 2022 strong, says Reese, who adds: “The River House is here to stay.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.