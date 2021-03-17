To the contrary
Editor:
Whenever I read a column by someone I normally disagree with and find myself nodding my head in agreement, the very next thing I do is check the facts. So it was with Ed Lombardi’s March 10th opinion column. What I found is that Ed didn’t check his facts about HR1. HR1 does NOT lower the voting age to 16 or 17. It allows 16 and 17 year-olds to preregister, so that when they turn 18, they can vote. (For the record, I agree that minors aren’t mature enough to vote.)
It also does not allow non-citizens to vote (and I agree with this, too). It requires government agencies to forward the appropriate information to voter registration only after they have checked that the person is a citizen.
The bill itself, I am sure, makes for some dry reading. Therefore, I implore anyone wishing to publish the truth to take a look at a couple of honest, fact-checking sites, such as Politifact.com, SNOPES, or Factcheck.org. If those sites are in agreement, but you don’t think they’re right, then it’s time to go to the source – and read carefully! Question everything you read on Facebook!
All that said, I won’t comment much here on HR5, the other bill Lombardi writes about. The controversies surrounding that bill won’t fit into 400 words, but they are much deeper than Lombardi indicates. In particular, there is growing (though not definitive) scientific evidence that a person’s sexual orientation is something no more controllable than the color of their skin. It is NOT considered a ‘lifestyle choice’. I urge anyone serious about expressing an opinion to our senators to read much more about the issues before doing so.
Alyson Reeves, Levels
Job well done
Editor:
My wife Patty and I took the 45 minute drive to Augusta yesterday to get our 2nd dose of the COVID vaccine. From the moment we arrived, we were welcomed by friendly volunteers and professional staff.
Whatever worries or concerns we might have had were quickly laid to rest. The whole process was like a well-oiled machine, and the entire procedure took less than 30 minutes. We were given the utmost attention and personal care. As we waited the required 15 minutes after receiving our shots, we marveled at the lines coming in the door, and how quickly and efficiently the staff took care of everyone.
We all should be very proud of the way in which the Hampshire County Health Department and Valley Health handled everything! It makes us very thankful to be West Virginians and especially to be residents of Hampshire County!
Tom Austin, Capon Springs
Not Golden Acres
Editor:
I am writing because the Hampshire Review has repeatedly made a major error in its reporting of the disappearance and murder of Johnny Adams last July.
The Hampshire Review has repeatedly reported that Johnny was staying in Golden Acres subdivision in Augusta. He was not. While our hearts go out to both families directly affected by this gruesome murder, we are compelled to request that the Hampshire Review correct its errors.
Johnny was staying with a family in the adjoining subdivision of Hanging Rock. There is a lake at Golden Acres for the use of property owners and guests. Apparently, Johnny and his family used the lake but they they did not live in Golden Acres.
Law enforcement, including the FBI, went from house to house in Golden Acres, questioning residents and searching our homes, searching the lake and setting up a mobile crime unit in our neighborhood.
To our consternation, at least two articles about the disappearance and murder of Johnny erroneously reported that Johnny was staying in Golden Acres. In fact, he was not staying in Golden Acres.
The Hampshire Review is a local paper read by many residents; we have it mailed to our home because we enjoy reading the news and we are not there during the off season. We feel strongly that our little local newspaper should adhere to the highest standard of responsible reporting. We do not want our little community of Golden Acres to be associated with criminal activity; we have strived over the past several years to rid Golden Acres of those who believe the law does not apply to them. Please prominently display a correction to your February 17, 2021 article erroneously claiming that Johnny “disappeared from the Golden Acres home where he was staying” and properly identify the subdivision of Hanging Rock as the subdivision where he and his alleged killer lived.
Maria A. Vacchio, Silver Spring, Md. o
