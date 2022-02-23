The order that names will appear on the May ballot has been set.
Names were drawn randomly by County Clerk Eric Strite in the presence of ballot commissioners Democrat Steve Moreland and Republican Allen Hott.
The order the names will appear in local contested races:
89th District Delegate Republican primary: Darren Thorne, followed by Ruth Rowan;
88th District Delegate Republican primary: Rick Hillenbrand, Keith Funkhouser, Stephen Smoot and Austin Iman;
County Commission Republican primary: Brian Eglinger, Cameron Bailey;
Board of Education: Jeff Stambler, Corena Landis-Mongold, Johnny Duncan, Kathy Jeffreys, Kim Poland, Clark Morgret, Ed Morgan.
Congress, Republican primary: David McKinley, Mike Seckman, Susan Buchser-Lochocki, Alex Mooney, Rhonda Hercules:
Congress, Democratic primary: Barry Lee Wendell, Angela Dwyer
* * *
Since no more than 2 school board members can be elected from any of the 8 magisterial districts in the county, there’s one race-within-a-race for the 3 open seats on the 5-member board.
Even if they both finish in the top 3, only 1 of the 2 candidates from District G, Ed Morgret and Kathy Jeffreys, can be seated because Matt Trimble already is on the board from that district.
Bernie Hott from District B holds the other seat that’s not up for election, but none of the 7 candidates this year is from that district. No other district has more than 2 candidates on the ballot so any combination of them can take office.
* * *
The 88th Delegate District has a candidate who filed at the last possible moment.
Austin Iman of New Creek didn’t show up on the Secretary of State’s candidate website until Feb. 2, 4 days after filing closed on Saturday, Jan. 29.
He joins Keith Funkhouser, also of New Creek, as the Mineral County candidates in the newly drawn district with no incumbent. Rick Hillenbrand of Romney and Stephen Smoot of Purgitsville are Hampshire County residents seeking the seat. All 4 are Republicans.
* * *
Candidates for school board have been invited to a forum hosted by We the People of Hampshire County at its bi-monthly meeting at 7 p.m. this Friday (Feb. 25). The group meets at The Bank of Romney Community Building, 165 E. Main St.
The same group has the county commission candidates for its March 11 meeting and delegate candidates coming on March 25.
