A frequent candidate is jumping into the county commission race.
Terry Craver, who lost the Republican Primary to Bob Hott in 2018, but garnered 47.5% of the vote, wants another stab at the office.
But this time he’s bypassing May’s Republican primary; filing ended for it on Jan. 29. Brian Eglinger is running for a 2nd term against Cameron Bailey.
Instead, on Feb. 7, Craver announced that he will run as an independent in the November election.
“After a lot of prayers and belief we could have a better Hampshire County, I have filled the paperwork to run as an Independent for County Commissioner,” he posted.
To get his name on the ballot, Craver must gather 88 signatures of registered voters on a petition by Aug. 3. The number is 1% of the vote cast in the last election for commissioner — the 8,820 votes Dave Cannon received in the 2020 general election.
Besides losing to Hott in 2018, Craver came in 2nd in the 3-way primary race that Eglinger won for his 1st term in 2016.
In 2012 Craver set his sights on the House of Delegates. After losing to Ruth Rowan in the Republican primary, he ran unsuccessfully as a write-in in the general election. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.