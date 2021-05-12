ROMNEY — An unusual 5-way race for 3 4-year terms on Town Council is 4 weeks away from being decided.
Town residents have until next Tuesday, May 18, to register to vote in the municipal election.
All 3 incumbents — Paula O’Brien, Carl Laitenberger and Duncan Hott — are running for re-election. A 4th sitting councilman, Derek Shreve, has also tossed his hat in the ring.
Shreve was appointed to the council to fill Adam McKenery’s seat when McKenery resigned. Shreve’s seat, which has a year left on the term, is on the June 8 ballot also.
But the executive from HMI decided to run for a full 4-year term rather than the last year on McKenery’s unexpired term.
So that puts 4 sitting council members in the race for 3 seats along with Lisa Hileman, who has run before and carries the distinction of having attended every Town Council meeting for more than 10 years.
Beverly Keadle is unopposed in her bid for a 2nd term as mayor.
Retired prison counselor Bill Taylor has filed for the 1-year council seat that Shreve is abandoning.
Absentee voting is open for the election. Call Town Clerk Ashley Clem at 304-822-5118 ext. 101 to apply for an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballots must be delivered by hand by 4 p.m. on June 7, the day before the election, or postmarked by June 8, Election Day.
Early voting opens at Town Hall, 340 E. Main St., on May 26 and runs through Saturday, June 5. Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
