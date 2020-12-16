One of the things I have discovered over the years of my life, is that Christmas is work. It takes a lot of effort to celebrate the way we do.
We all remember magical Christmases and the joy that was involved. It is one of the reasons we want to recreate it for ourselves and for our children and grandchildren year after year.
Magical Christmases don’t just happen. Christmas lights don’t hang themselves. Someone has to get the ladder out of the garage and put those strings of lights on the gutter, sometimes in cold weather. You plug them in and hope they come on.
The “O Christmas Tree” is also a lot of work. You have to cut one down after you have spent hours in the woods looking for just exactly the right one according to the discerning eye of an 8-year-old.
Once it is transported to your living room with a base attached, there have to be lights and ornaments and old cookies and sometimes stings of popcorn, put in random fashion all over it.
Sometimes new “annual” ornaments are included, but usually it is covered with old, treasured (sometimes cracked, torn or broken) decorations that have sentimental value.
Under the tree is where gifts go that have been meticulously chosen, purchased, and wrapped in gaudy paper so that when the time comes we can enjoy the expressions on the faces of the recipients.
Then, there is the food involved. Much time is spent just doing the baking. The resulting pies and cakes and cookies, however, are well worth the effort.
The dinners that are planned, prepared and accomplished are the result of hours of effort and years of experience. (Always be sure to thank those who do the cooking.)
Another seasonal tradition is the sending of Christmas cards and for a Christmas letter detailing a family’s accomplishments during the past year for those friends and acquaintances who may live far away.
Even in this age of email, there is something special about receiving such holiday correspondences.
For those helping to put together worship services for this important celebration of the birth of the savior, a lot of time and effort is put in by musicians and singers and those portraying the wise men and the shepherds, etc. It brings a smile to faces of young and old alike to be a part of Christmas services.
It is important to realize that Jesus is the reason for the season.
Yes. Christmas is a lot of work. But, it’s all worth it. You are encouraged to be one of those who makes a magical Christmas happen.
Steven Wilson is pastor of Romney’s First Baptist Church. You can read a devotional by him, “What is Christmas?” on the Our Faith page in next week’s Hampshire Review.
