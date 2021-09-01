Generally, I think readers are a lot more interested in the story (or photo) itself than the hoops we had to jump through to get that news to you. That’s our burden, not yours.
But a story has been evolving this summer that’s of vital importance to our community and of interest to so many people here.
Covering it has been nigh on impossible thanks to the public employees who are at the center of it.
The West Virginia Department of Education has seemingly gone out of its way to avoid answering questions about its intervention at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in any kind of timely manner.
You should be concerned. I’m concerned and frustrated.
My tale of woe and intrigue has a good opening chapter on July 30, a Friday, when the brass from Charleston rolled into Romney to tout the grand opening of the Technical Assistance Center on the WVSDB campus.
It truly is good news for Romney and the school. I was there along with about 70 other people, and an upside to the moment (I thought) was I was introduced to Christy Day, the Department of Education’s communications director, and Matt Hicks, who is heading up the team from Charleston that’s leading the overhaul.
I thought I had the opportunity to set up contacts for ongoing coverage of the story.
You see, I believe that the rest of the state — people in Charleston or Elkins or Weirton — care about this story of an intervention of WVSDB in broad brushstrokes. They want to know that it’s happening, a sense of why and a sum up of the big changes when it’s all over.
But here in Hampshire, I told Day and Hicks, here we care about this story on a week-in, week-out basis. If work is being shifted from one building to another, we have workers who want to know that — along with their relatives, neighbors and friends.
This is an ongoing story of massive change at the county’s 3rd-largest employer, a 150-year-old institution that in many ways has defined Romney’s personality.
So I asked if Day and Hicks could identify a person here who could talk with me on an ongoing basis and be a source for weekly coverage.
I wanted this because nobody at WVSDB — nobody — was talking to me. Phone calls went unanswered; so did emails. I still don’t know if the campus leadership was just scared to talk or directed not to.
But what Christy Day told me on July 30 was to submit questions to her via email and she would get them answered and back to me.
So I did, with a list of questions on Aug. 5 to give her plenty of time to get me responses before our Aug. 11 issue. Only she didn’t —didn’t get me answers or even respond in any way to acknowledge that I had sent questions.
So I tried again the next week with new questions, and the same lack of results.
And the next. Ditto. Only this time I cc’d her boss, Clayton Burch.
Four weeks in, I sent a new list of questions to Day and Burch. I finally got my 1st reply from Day. It was an automatically generated message that she was out of the office and to send pressing inquiries to her assistant director, Megan Archer.
And do you know what? Megan Archer got back to me within 24 hours with responses to all my current questions and requests as well as from the 3 previous weeks.
Which, I noted in a pretty direct reply to her, that if she could do that so easily what a shame it was that her office had been unable or unwilling to do so for the 3 weeks before that.
Their lack of response singlehandedly undermined the effort to report with authority what’s happening on the 75 acres in the middle of Romney — what’s happening by public appointed officials, using public funds, carrying out the public’s work.
We got responses to our questions, but you’d be hard pressed to call them answers. One was a chewing out that I hadn’t interviewed the head of the Technical Assistance Center on July 30 when they held the grand opening.
A couple of questions about how the use of buildings was changing from a plan that had just been approved in March brought this response: “The uses for all buildings will be under consideration as the CEFP is reviewed and updated to best meet the needs of the school.”
That’s called bureaucratese — the say-nothing language bureaucrats resort to when they simply don’t want to say what’s really going on. It sounds official; it simply comes off as officious (and that’s not a good thing).
Other things we know from the long-delayed responses:
• State Superintendent Clayton Burch is making monthly trips here, but he won’t be able to find time to do a face-to-face interview.
I did get a phone interview with him when the report that led to the intervention first became news. (Well him and Christy Day.)
He’s found the time to sit with Hoppy Kercheval twice in these months.
• “Stakeholder” meetings that Burch began with some people from here have stopped after 2 of them. They never included a local business owner, campus neighbor, current WVSDB staff member or alumni (either deaf or blind).
• Although the Technical Assistance Center sits just 4 blocks from the Review office, the Department of Education will try to arrange a phone interview with the director, but not a face-to-face session. I bet the phone interview will have a minder from Charleston listening in.
This column probably won’t win me any friends in Charleston, but you deserve to know what Charleston is doing to try to keep you from knowing what Charleston is doing.
In the meantime, I’ll keep asking questions (and expect I’ll get short, unsatisfying answers with almost no opportunity for follow-ups because that’s the way they’ve designed the process) and the Review will keep trying to bring you the story of how a core piece of Hampshire County is being changed before all the changes are a done deal.
