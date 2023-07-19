Hampshire County Fair to bring “more color, more action”

The weeklong ride for the Hampshire County Fair officially begins on Monday, July 24, but folks are invited to Saturday’s second annual 4H and FFA Horse and Pony Show on the 22nd.

AUGUSTA — This week’s Hampshire County Fair will perhaps be the most exciting yet. With new events, updated facilities and a record-breaking number of livestock exhibitors.

