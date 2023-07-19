Hampshire County Fair to bring “more color, more action”
AUGUSTA — This week’s Hampshire County Fair will perhaps be the most exciting yet. With new events, updated facilities and a record-breaking number of livestock exhibitors.
“We’re excited about bringing fireworks back,” said Hampshire County Fair Chairperson Duane “Punkin” Oates, sharing his enthusiasm about bringing flares back after a long hiatus.
“That’s exciting for me just because of the history I have with the fair,” he said, recalling his memory of watching the fireworks from the Ferris Wheel when he was a young child. Mountain Man Fireworks owner Wayne Sherrard will provide and set off fireworks for a fraction of the usual cost, so folks should hop on the Ferris Wheel to get the best view when they go off at 10 p.m.
While Mountain Man’s fireworks are not for “commercial” use, Sherrard said they will bring “more color and more action” than the professional kind, which are more “boomy” and travel higher.
More action is indeed the theme of this year’s fair, as 167 livestock exhibitors have registered for this year’s fair, beating last year’s 154 registries and 2021’s with less than 100 registries.
Former livestock showers are invited to show this year, in celebration of the official 50th anniversary of bringing showmanship to the Hampshire County Fair. Folks are encouraged to attend in official dress, if possible.
Fair attendees will see the fruits of labor from all the winter action that took place at the fairgrounds to give folks a better experience this summer.
The old dining hall, the cinderblock building by the entrance, is totally updated. With new windows, doors, floors and even AC, the area will now house vendors comfortably and without worry of safety.
Additionally, the 4-H building has repaired floors, doors and windows. The hog barn and the livestock arena have brand new LED lights, replacing the halogen lights that were not only energy inefficient, but created an uncomfortably hot environment for the animals and the exhibitors.
Things will begin a day earlier than last year, with the county’s 4H and FFA Horse and Pony Show galloping back for their annual event on Saturday, July 22, at 9 a.m. The lighthearted show will demonstrate horsemanship skills with sections including hunter track, mini driving, showmanship and English pleasure. There is no admission fee to attend.
Also new this year is the Local Talent Show at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The show will see 15 of Hampshire County’s best for some family-friendly music. Gate admission for Thursday is only $1.
Friday’s Truck and Tractor Pull has a scheduled rain date for Sunday, July 30, at 1 p.m., in case the weather fares unsuitable.
Other fair favorites like Thursday’s parade, Friday’s Tractor Pull and Saturday’s mud bog and chainsaw contest will go according to their usual plan. Music begins on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with contemporary Christian singer Ryan Stevenson.
The fair officially begins on Monday, July 24, with gates opening at 4 p.m. each day except for Saturday when they open at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 every day, except for Thursday’s $1. Rides cost only $10 on Tuesday, $15 on Monday and Wednesday and $20 the rest of the week.
