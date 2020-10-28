CHARLESTON — Judge Charles Carl says he has been given “a big honor” by being elected president of the West Virginia Judicial Association.
The 75 judges from the state’s 31 circuits held their annual meeting virtually last week, picking Carl to replace Phillip M. Stowers, the 29th Circuit judge from Putnam County.
Carl is a Romney resident and judge of the 22nd Circuit that includes Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton counties.
“I look forward to leading and assisting my fellow judges as we navigate our court systems through these troubling times due to the COVID 19 pandemic,” Carl said. “We are committed to keeping our courts available to the public to the greatest extent possible and we are utilizing every available resource and technology so that we might continue to administer justice for the citizens of this state.”
Stowers expressed confidence in Carl.
“I am confident that Judge Charles Carl will continue to lead us with integrity and foresight through our upcoming challenges,” he said.
The Judicial Association looks out for the interests of the circuit and magistrate judges. The group works with the Legislature on judicial policy and new laws, particularly as they affect the courts.
“We are always looking at how to improve the judicial system,” Carl said. “We do a lot of review of new bills, statutes and reviewing existing laws.”
Judicial training is another area the association works on.
“If the judges have any issues they can call me and we can address it as an association,” he said.
Not that he doesn’t have enough on his plate. In addition to hearing criminal cases in Hampshire County and civil cases in Hardy and Pendleton, Carl serves as the judge for the South Branch Valley Drug Court that serves the 3 counties.
He also is a judge in the Business Court Division, an assignment that had him tied up in a 4-week trial here earlier this month.
On occasion — including yesterday — Carl has been called to fill a seat on the State Supreme Court when 1 of the 5 justices had to step aside over connections to a particular case.
Carl was appointed to the 22nd Circuit bench in 2013 by Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin. The 1980 Hampshire grad was elected to the final 2 years of the term he was filling in 2014 and then elected to a full 8-year term in 2016.
He graduated the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in 1984 and earned a law degree from Capital University Law School in 1987.
That same year he joined his grandfather in the Romney law firm W.H. Ansel, Jr. and Carl, growing it into Carl, Keaton, Frazer and Milleson by the time of his appointment to the bench. He was also general counsel for the Bank of Romney, where he served as a director for over 20 years.
Carl was president of the South Branch Valley Bar Association from 2006 until his appointment to the bench. He lives in Romney with his wife, Lisa. They have 3 daughters and a grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.