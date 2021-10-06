ROMNEY — Long-stalled movement toward trying an Augusta teen accused of killing his cousin lurched into gear at a preliminary hearing last week.
Austin Holmes-Evans is charged with 1st-degree murder in the July 2020 death of 14-year-old Johnny Adams, but prospects for a trial have been delayed again and again as prosecutors awaited the return of forensic evidence from West Virginia’s state crime lab.
Friday afternoon, Prosecutor Rebecca Miller was able to tell Judge Carter Williams the evidence was in — DNA from the scene and a ballistics report, both now shared with defense counsel Craig Manford of Martinsburg.
Williams did not set a trial date, but indicated that he will at the next pre-trial hearing, scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 3, when he should also rule on an unusual prosecution motion.
Miller has asked that Williams review notes from interviews Holmes-Evans’ 5 brothers and sisters had with the Child Advocacy Center beginning shortly after Adams’ death.
The interviews are normal procedure. The purpose of reviewing what was disclosed is to determine whether anything was said that materially could affect the prosecution or defense.
“The defense usually makes this motion,” Williams noted.
Miller said she was asking for the review as a precaution. The interviewing agency has 3 weeks to provide the information to Williams and he will have 10 days or so to review the material and disclose any pertinent information.
A trial date or a waiver of Holmes-Evans’ right to a speedy trial are key on Nov. 3.
Under West Virginia law, the state has 2 terms to bring a defendant to trial unless the defendant waives the deadline or circumstances arise that demand an extension.
Holmes-Evans was indicted in May, so he must face trial by the end of the September term, on Dec. 31. He has not waived his right to a speedy trial yet.
Fourteen-year-old Johnny Adams’ body was discovered July 18, 2020, almost a week after he disappeared from the home in Hanging Rock Subdivision where he had been staying since March.
He died of a gunshot to the head, the medical examiner’s office ruled.
Holmes-Evans, then 16, was arrested at the time on a burglary charge. His identity was not revealed because of his age until a grand jury handed up 5 counts against him in May — 1st-degree murder, burglary, kidnapping, use of a firearms in a felony and concealing human remains.
