ROMNEY — The annual Hampshire County Bluegrass Festival is back on the books for this summer after the pandemic railroaded all summer events last year, including the musical Romney mainstay.
At this year’s event, planned for June 26, there will be 1 big change: it’ll be 5 dollars a head at the gate. In the past, attendees would pay a 10-dollar parking fee, but festival planner Trina Cox said that the new pricing might not only be a little easier, but could also help make the outdoor event at Wapacomo Campground a little more Covid-safe.
“The layout and dynamics of Wapacomo have changed a bit. It’ll be harder to figure out parking, and people walking over from the campground,” Cox explained. “With that dynamic changed, it’s just going to be easier to take money at the gate as people come in.”
In the past, there have been between 800 and 2,000 people who attend the festival every year, and Cox added that if they were going to make this pricing change, this year would be the year to do it due to the benefit of reduced numbers during a hopefully outgoing pandemic.
“It’s changed a little bit,” Cox admitted. “We’ve had to change how we’re going to do things and offer a top-notch bluegrass festival with the best we can afford and the bands that are willing to come.”
“Top-notch” is the goal, and Cox is working on putting together a top-notch lineup in the wake of a year where the event was canceled altogether. It’s challenging, she said, because coming off a year where live music and band performances were thin on the ground at best, lots of groups just aren’t organized like they have been in the past.
She said she’s starting with going through the lineup of groups who were on the schedule to perform last year and get them back on if possible. One of the returning bands this year is Lonesome River Band, a favorite of the festival that topped last year’s list of performers.
Nothin’ Fancy is also on this summer’s lineup, a group out of southern Virginia. Cox said they’re still on the hunt for a guitarist currently, but folks can expect to hear some of their tunes come June.
“They’ve always been very popular in this area and very entertaining,” she remarked. “It’s the 1st time they’ll have been in our festival.”
Another returning group is Deer Creek Boys, also out of Virginia. They performed at the Wapocomo festival 2 years ago, and Cox said they were a hit.
The 4th big-name group rounding out the main lineup this year is Junior Sisk & Rambler’s Choice, an award-winning bluegrass group from Ferrum, Va.
Cox said she’s “hopeful” about this year’s event, even with Covid concerns still lingering countywide.
“People are ready to get out and attend, and I just don’t know how it’ll all work,” she said. When it comes to Covid restrictions and protective protocols, Cox said it’d have to be on an individual basis.
“We do have concerns about social distancing,” she admitted, “but I feel like it’ll be a personal choice. We aren’t going to be policing people.”
This year’s event is the 12th annual bluegrass festival (it would have been the 13th if the pandemic hadn’t halted the brakes on last year’s planning), and while there are some changes, the festival does raise money to go back into the community.
Cox said that it’s a community effort, from the Hampshire High School football team’s help with parking to the Lighthouse Pathways assistance, the Scouts who help clean up, the sheriff’s department and more.
