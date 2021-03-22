Tough week for Trojan athletics as the majority of events have been postponed or canceled due to Covid. Here is the list so far:
- Canceled: March 22, Girls basketball JV / Varsity vs Hedgesville
- Postponed: March 24, Boys basketball JV/Varsity vs Berkeley Springs
- Canceled: March 24, Wrestling @ Washington
- Postponed: March 25, Girls basketball varsity vs Berkeley Springs
- Canceled: March 25, Girls basketball JV vs Berkeley Springs
- Postponed: March 27, Girls basketball JV/Varsity vs Musselman
