RES 4th graders learn multiplication with competition, help from community
They decided to enlist the community’s help getting the students on the right track.
Barnes said that students are introduced to their multiplication facts in the 4th grade, and they learn to apply those facts throughout the year so that they're prepared for 5th grade math.
“We have noticed, with students missing the end of 3rd grade and a portion of 4th grade, that students are struggling with multiplication facts,” she explained. “It’s always difficult to build fluency when you don’t have a solid base in number sense.”
The Romney Elementary teachers contacted several local businesses to see if they would be willing to donate prizes for students who mastered their multiplication facts.
“We strongly believe in a partnership with the community to support our students,” Barnes said. “If a student sees the community support and encouragement for them to do well, they will succeed.”
Barnes also commented that with community encouragement, students could see the importance of being knowledgeable and skilled as educated and employable citizens. The students were encouraging each other along the way as well, Barnes said, and the competition makes it “fun and exciting.”
She added that she, Cunningham and their classes were “thrilled” with the support from local businesses. As the 4th graders master a fact family (zeros through twelves), they get a ticket to put in a drawing for the prize they want. They can put all of their tickets in a single drawing or 1 ticket in whichever drawing they choose.
Prizes will be pulled tomorrow, May 27.
Sports Connection made the classes shirts, with designer Joe Mullins conceptualizing an image of a bulldog (the RES mascot) with a mask, and the slogan “Covid can’t keep us down!” Barnes said that Quicken Farm and McDaniel Farms are partnering to provide a celebratory picnic as well.
The 4th grade classes at RES are nearly at their goal of all of the students mastering their multiplication facts. Barnes said they wanted to thank the businesses who helped support the classes and push them toward their goal.
“Without their support, we could not achieve such a great task,” Barnes added.
Donors for the challenge are Italian Touch, Hanging Rock Ice Cream, Capon Bridge Family Dentistry, Spring Valley Market, Main Street Grill, McDonalds, Burger King, Lost Mtn. BBQ, Simply Be.You.Tiful Salon, Milleson’s Walnut Grove Campground, Ed and Becky Morgan at Quicken Farms, Subway (Romney), Southern States (Romney), El Centro/El Puente, Ginger Gonzales, Diane Raines, April Lambert, Matthew and Amanda Billmeyer, Lambert’s Pharmacy, Scott and Cindy McDaniel, McDaniel Farms LLC, LuAnn Walker, Evan Staley and family, Bank of Romney, Sports Connection, Patty Lipps, Debbie Belt, Lilla Rose, South Branch Guns & Pawn and Jack's Auto Sales and the Toy Store.
