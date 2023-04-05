4-H youths

The weekend camp gives kids a head start on the statewide camp experience.

MORGANTOWN— West Virginia University Extension’s West Virginia 4-H youth development program invites youths from across the state to Camp Jump Start, a pilot camping program that will focus on outdoor recreation, history and STEM. 

This weekend camp will be held July 7-9, 2023, at WVU Jackson’s Mill. Camp Jump Start is open to West Virginia youths ages 10 to 11. This camp offers youths a head start on the statewide camp experience, since otherwise, youths can’t attend state camp until they are 12 years old.

