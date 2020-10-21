ROMNEY — The 1st of 3 defendants in a June drug bust has pled guilty to some charges against her, pointing the finger of blame at the 2 men also charged.
“I wasn’t selling it,” Lisa Kay Bauerle, 53, told Judge Charles Parsons at her plea hearing Friday morning. “I let them move in at the request of a friend.”
Parsons was unswayed, especially since the charge included fentanyl, a lethal synthetic opiate.
“You knew they were selling or giving it away,” he said. “You know it kills people.”
Romney Police Officer Trevor Eckerson executed a warrant on Bauerle’s residence on June 24, and found marijuana, scales, a ledger, other paraphernalia – and fentanyl.
“It sounds like a bigtime operation to me,” Parsons said.
Nonetheless, when the hearing moved from the plea immediately into sentencing, he gave her the recommended 7 years of probation.
Bauerle pled guilty to a single count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. Two other charges handed up by the September grand jury, conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, were dropped.
“That makes you a drug dealer,” Parsons told her.
Bauerle was a candidate for probation after completing drug court in Jefferson County. She must pay all court costs, including the fees of her court-appointed attorney.
The other 2 men on the indictment are Justin Lynn Corbin, 30, and Ceferino Delgado, 35, who appeared in another indictment by the September Grand Jury and gave local authorities trouble when they broke up a yard party in July, arresting him and 9 others near Slanesville.
Delgado’s other charges stem from a burglary and assault on the night of May 28.
Authorities say Delgado and 2 other men into a property in Shanks. There, they say, Nicholas Cody Kesner, 25, held a man down while Kolby Allen Haines, 27, hit him in the head with a bat and Delgado stabbed him repeatedly. Kesner’s battery charge is a misdemeanor.
They are charged with burglary, 2 counts of malicious wounding, battery and 2 counts of conspiracy.
On July 9, police got a tip that Delgado was at a yard party outside a house on Fraction Drive, about a mile and a half north of Route 29 off Critton Owl Hollow Road.
Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputies, West Virginia State Police and Romney Police converged on the site, sending Delgado and 9 others running into the woods surrounding the house.
Delgado was charged with fleeing, 3 counts of conspiracy and refusal to fingerprint in addition to the outstanding malicious wounding and burglary charges.
Warrants executed that night turned up “a large quantity” of what appeared to be heroin, authorities said.
Delgado and Corbin will have court dates later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.