Just as the 2nd sidewalk project in 2 years is wrapping up on Romney’s Main Street, the state is pushing more money toward the state’s oldest town for a 3rd one.
Gov. Jim Justice awarded Romney $100,000 in a Transportation Alternatives Program grant last week. The funds will go toward the design work on sidewalks along High Street north from the downtown stoplight.
Mayor Beverly Keadle said it’s the 1st step in creating a sidewalk to the site of the new elementary school proposed for the site of the old hospital off Depot Street.
* * *
A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight next Wednesday, Nov. 11, on U.S. 220 in Petersburg. A secondary location is on U.S. 220 under the U.S. 48 overpass on the north end of Moorefield.
The West Virginia State Police says the primary purpose of the checkpoint is to educate the motoring public about the effects of driving impaired either by alcohol, drugs, or both.
During the checkpoint, drivers will be checked for any other traffic infractions as well.
* * *
The Federal Communications Commission said Monday that it will implement new mapping of unserved areas before it distributes $9 billion in its 5G Fund for Rural America.
West Virginia’s senators have pushed for the change encompassed in the Broadband DATA Act became law this year.
* * *
The Mountain State Council of the Blind has a pair of weekly support groups for the blind and people losing their vision as an adult.
“A Whole New World” is for anyone who used to have sight. “The Ins and Outs of Sight Loss Later in Life” discusses the unique issues and feelings of the issue.
Both peer support groups are hosted by the Alliance on Aging and Vision Loss.
For information on how to participate, call Donna Brown, MSCB President, at 773-572-6304.
* * *
A relative of Talton Miller — the student at the West Virginia School for the Blind a century ago who was profiled recently in the Review — may have solved a mystery regarding his untimely death in 1922 at the age of 20.
Roger Miller, whose father Howard was Talton’s brother, told the Review this week that Talton is buried in Kimball, a community in McDowell County.
* * *
The Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, which is actually in West Virginia, has been awarded a $4.1 million federal grant to assist in upgrades to the runway and surrounding infrastructure.
The multi-year project at the airport will cost more than $30 million when complete. In addition to runway upgrades, the project is expected to include the construction of a business park adjacent to the facility.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price rose 0.3 cents a gallon last week, averaging $2.12 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The average price in West Virginia is 9.2 cents lower than a month ago and 40.7 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price fell 2.7 cents a gallon last week, matching West Virginia’s average of $2.12 a gallon Sunday. The national average is down 6.1 cents from a month ago and 48.0 cents from a year ago.
