WARDENSVILLE — Wardensville author Jill Burns is back again, sharing heartwarming stories about her pets in the latest publications of Chicken Soup for the Soul.
The latest installments of the ever-cherished Chicken Soup collection focus on tales about pets: funny, emotional and touching stories detailing the lives of our furry companions. One of the books focuses on dogs (“My Hilarious, Heroic, Human Dog”) and the other on our feline friends (“My Clever, Curious, Caring Cat”).
Burns is no stranger to being published in the Chicken Soup collection, and her story “Holding on for Dear Life” spins the tale of her huskies’ encounter with a rattlesnake. Her dogs, Eska and Ignome, came snout-to-snout with the deadly reptile, and Ignome acted as Burns’ protector.
“When I needed him most, our goofy, lovable Husky came through like a hero,” Burns wrote.
On the feline side of things, Burns shared a tale about her late cat Claus, who had an interesting quality that set him apart from other cats: his unique fascination with water.
“Claus had found his heaven on earth. He spent many hours meditating at his water bowl, with an expression of pure bliss on his face,” Burns detailed in her story “A Bowl of Water.” “Many times, we’d find him with his head resting on the edge of the bowl, sound asleep.”
The royalties from these 2 installments will be going to the American Humane Society. This is the 6th pair of books about dogs and cats that Chicken Soup for the Soul has published where money goes to the Humane Society.
“It’s remarkable how much dogs add to their human family members’ lives,” said Amy Newmark, publisher and editor-in-chief of Chicken Soup for the Soul. “Our writers report on how their dogs helped them improve their relationships, acted as natural therapists and showed them how to overcome their own challenges. They learned how to be better people through the examples of their dogs’ loyalty, intuition, resilience and kindness.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.