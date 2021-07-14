Romney resident Dan Oates’ career-long involvement with NASA is joining the new private space race.
Oates has a connection with 1 of the civilian astronauts aboard Sunday’s 1st space flight by Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity and 1 of the crew for next week’s flight of Blue Origin.
Billionaire Richard Branson was aboard Sunday’s flight, becoming the 1st person in the world to fly into space aboard his own vessel. Next Tuesday’s flight is the 1st for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos aboard his own craft.
In 2019, while attending the Space Camp Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Oates met Beth Moses, an engineer on Sunday’s Virgin Galactic flight, and Wally Funk, who will fly on the Blue Origin with Bezos.
“It was a pleasure spending time with each of these professionals,” Oates said. “Beth is the consummate engineer while Wally is an over-the-top personality whose history with flight is amazing.”
Moses has already flown into space, in February 2019.
A 3rd inductee at that 2019 gathering was Casey Harris, keyboardist of the rock band X-Ambassadors. In 2000 and 2001, Harris attended Space Camp for Interested Visually Impaired Students, a program Oates coordinated and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind supported since it began in 1990. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.