ROMNEY — Get ready: the West Virginia State Sales Tax Holiday will be here before you know it.
The annual holiday begins on the Friday before the first Sunday in August, and ends the following Monday, from Aug. 4 until Aug. 7. During the holiday, it’s important to know which items are exempt from Sales and Use tax:
• Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less
• Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less; and
• Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less
• Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less
• Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less.
Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday, but there’s no limit on the amount of the total tax-free purchase. The qualification is determined on an item-by-item basis.
What kinds of clothing qualify?
Aprons (household and shop), athletic supporters, baby receiving blankets, bathing suits and caps, beach capes and coats, belts and suspenders, blouses, boots, coats and jackets, costumes, diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers, dresses, formal wear, pants, shoes, shorts, wedding apparel, underwear, sneakers, skirts and more. For a full list, visit the West Virginia Tax Division website, tax.wv.gov.
Certain items aren’t categorized as “clothing,” and are therefore not eligible for the holiday, including:
• Belt buckles sold separately.
• Clothing accessories or equipment. Clothing accessories or equipment include briefcases; cosmetics; hair notions, including, but not limited to, barrettes, hair bows, and hair nets; handbags; handkerchiefs; jewelry; sunglasses (non-prescription); umbrellas; wallets; watches; and wigs and hair pieces.
• Costume masks sold separately.
• Items purchased for use in a trade or business.
• Patches and emblems sold separately.
• Protective equipment. Protective equipment includes breathing masks; clean room apparel and equipment; ear and hearing protectors; face shields; hard hats; helmets; paint or dust respirators; protective gloves; safety glasses and goggles; safety belts; tool belts; and welder’s gloves and masks.
• Sewing equipment and supplies including, but not limited to, knitting needles, patterns, pins, scissors, sewing machines, sewing needles, tape measures, and thimbles; and sewing materials that become part of “clothing” including, but not limited to, buttons, fabric, lace, thread, yarn, and zippers.
• Sports or recreational equipment. Sport or recreational equipment includes ballet and tap shoes; cleated or spiked athletic shoes; gloves, including, but not limited to, baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey, and golf; goggles; hand and elbow guards; life preservers and vests; mouth guards; roller and ice skates; shin guards; shoulder pads; ski boots; waders; and wetsuits and fins.
As far as school supplies goes, the category does not include any item purchased for use in a trade or business. A full list can be found on the West Virginia Tax Division’s website, tax.wv.gov.
School instructional material includes only the following items:
• reference maps and globes
Visit the Tax Division website for more information on sales, refunds and returns and complete lists of items eligible for the tax-free weekend.
