Drugs, assaults top 24 indictments
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County grand jury handed up a collection of indictments last week, including drug charges, assault charges and burglary.
The grand jury issued 24 separate indictments.
Edward Lee Fairman was indicted for accessory before the fact to attempted kidnaping, burglary, malicious assault, wanton endangerment, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit burglar and solicitation of malicious assault. Details on that story can be found separately.
The rest of the indictments are as follows:
Drugs
Ashlyn Jane Levin, 19, one count of fentanyl possession with intent to deliver. Charging documents say that in March, Levin had between one and five grams of fentanyl in her possession.
Nicole Lynn Kesner, 41, one count both of possession of meth with intent to deliver and conspiracy to possess meth with the intent to deliver, and one count both of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to deliver, and one misdemeanor count of improper registration.
Charging documents say that in May, Kesner had meth in her possession and conspired with Lucas Shoemaker to intend to deliver the substance, and she did the same with fentanyl. Her misdemeanor charges detail that her vehicle had a registration plate that wasn’t originally issued for that vehicle.
Lucas Earl Shoemaker, 31, one count both of possession of meth with intent to deliver and conspiracy to possess meth with the intent to deliver, and one count both of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
Charging documents say Shoemaker conspired with Kesner to possess and deliver meth, and they were charged in May. Shoemaker also was charged with possession of less than one gram of fentanyl, intending to deliver it, as well as conspiring with Kesner to do the same.
David Michael Slonaker, 19, one count both of meth possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to do the same. Charging documents say Slonaker was charged on July 5 with having meth in his possession, and conspired with John Logan Chapman to possess the substance, intending to deliver it.
John Logan Chapman, 20, one count both of meth possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to do the same. Charging documents say Chapman conspired with Slonaker to possess and deliver meth, as well as having meth in his possession at the time he was charged in July.
Chapman was also charged in a separate indictment for both meth and fentanyl possession with intent to deliver (less than one gram) on May 13.
Nelson Anthony Zambito, 45, one count of delivering oxycodone and one misdemeanor count of meth possession.
Charging documents say Zambito delivered five pills – three round, green pills marked M15 (oxycodone hydrochloride 15mg) and two round, white pills marked R/P (oxycodone hydrochloride 10 mg) – to Jeffrey David Chaney in Hampshire County. Documents also detail that Zambito, charged on July 5, also had meth in his possession on Aug. 8.
Violence/assault
Roy Daniel Willis III, 56, one count of strangulation and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.
Charging documents say Willis strangled a household member with both hands, resulting in a felony charge at the end of August. Willis also was charged with domestic battery – a misdemeanor – for causing bodily harm to a household member by punching her in the face.
Trevor Morris Bauer, 21, one count of malicious wounding, one count of suffocation and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.
Charging documents say Bauer pushed a woman down by striking her and kicking her multiple times with steel-toe boots, causing her to temporarily lose her vision. Bauer was also charged one count of suffocation, and charging documents detail that Bauer suffocated another by putting a pillow over her face, blocking her airway.
Bauer was also charged with domestic battery, and documents outlined that he injured a household member by punching her in the face, pushing her down, kicking her, and pounding her head.
Bauer was charged on Sept. 23.
John Jesse Ficik, 41, one count of possessing a firearm illegally and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.
Charging documents say that Ficik, a convicted felon of a violent crime, had in his possession a Winchester Model 97 pump 12-gauge shotgun. West Virginia code states that anyone convicted of felonies related to violent crime or sexual offenses are prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Documents also detail that Ficik was charged with domestic battery for causing physical harm to a household member by slamming another into the corner of a building and covering her face to block her breathing.
DUI/driving
Jason Michael Cannon, 45, two counts of driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury, one DUI count of causing injury that wasn’t serious (a misdemeanor), one count of gross child neglect by creating the risk for serious injury and one misdemeanor DUI count involving a minor in the vehicle.
Charging documents say that on June 12, Cannon drove while in an impaired state, swerving into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision and causing two others serious bodily injury, injuring a third party as well.
Documents also detail that Cannon neglected an eight-year-old by putting them at risk while driving under the influence, swerving into oncoming traffic and causing a collision. He was also charged with DUI while a minor was in the vehicle.
Nicole Dee Morton, 42, two counts of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury, one count of driving under the influence with a minor in a vehicle, and two misdemeanor counts: driving while her license is suspended (first offense) as well as no insurance.
Charging documents say Morton neglected both an 11-year-old and a six-year-old – and put them at risk for serious injury – by driving impaired and wrecking a vehicle by traveling off the roadway and into a ditch on Oct. 22. She was also charged with driving in an impaired state with minors in the vehicle, driving with a suspended license and driving an uninsured vehicle – all misdemeanors.
Eric Russell Mellot, 35, one count of fleeing from law enforcement and one count of fleeing while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as well as five misdemeanor counts: driving left of center, reckless driving, obstructing an officer, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Charging documents say that on Aug. 14, Mellott fled from a state trooper in a reckless manner, while also being under the influence of alcohol or drugs – both felonies under state code.
Mellott’s misdemeanor charges detail that he drove left of the center of the roadway in the way of oncoming traffic – nearly striking another vehicle head-on – and drove with wanton disregard for the safety of others. Documents also state that a state trooper demanded for Mellott to come out of the garage, and his failure to comply resulted in an obstruction of an officer charge as well.
He was also charged with driving a vehicle without a valid license, as well as failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Hoy Road and Bloomery Pike.
Marcus Allen Simms, 27, one count of driving under the influence and causing serious injury to another. Charging documents say Simms caused a head-on collision, seriously injuring another, by crossing the center line on Nov. 23, 2021, while driving in an impaired state.
Burglary/larceny
Dustin Kirk Johnson, 33, one count each of burglary, breaking and entering and attempted grand larceny, and one misdemeanor count of destruction of property.
Charging documents say that on Feb. 15, Johnson broke into a packing shed/building off Branch Mountain Road – near Levels) with the intent to commit a crime. The documents also detail that he attempted to steal a tractor – a John Deere 5510 4-wheel drive cab tractor – as well as breaking a garage door in the process of breaking in, which resulted in a loss of value of the property less than $2,500.
Matthew James Forson, 26, one count of burglary and one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Charging documents say Forson broke into a Green Spring home between May 17 and July 9 with the intent to commit a crime. He was also charged with petit larceny for taking a replica of the Grave Digger Monster Truck – a value of less than $1,000 – from the property.
In a separate indictment, Forson was charged with 5 felony counts of forgery. Charging documents say that between April and the end of July, he signed another person’s name on bills of sale and title for the following: a 1967 Ford Mustang, a 1987 Kawk, a 1988 Ford, a 2002 Chevy four-door and a 2007 Volkswagon.
Other
Matthew Daniel Bickford, 27, one count of distributing and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Charging documents say Bickford had in his possession three videos and two files and/or images, consisting of over 75 images of child pornography.
Mark Page Bartee, 51, one count of failing to update sex offender registry. Charging documents say that in October, Bartee failed to notify the state police of a change in employment status from his previous job in Manassas, Va., within 10 business days.
Robert Wallace Carder Jr., 48, one count of failing to update sex offender registry. Charging documents say Cader failed to notify the state police upon his release from the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail within three business days.
Ryan Elwood Lee Brill, 31, one count of possessing a firearm illegally and one misdemeanor count of falsely reporting an emergency incident.
Charging documents say that on Aug. 16, Brill, who had been previously convicted for distributing oxycodone, had in his possession a single shot shotgun. West Virginia code says that it’s a felony for someone who has been convicted of a felony involving a Schedule I controlled substance (other than marijuana) or a Schedule II or III substance. Oxycodone falls into the Schedule II category.
Documents also state that Brill called 911 in August and falsely reported that subjects were going to kill him within one to one-and-a-half hours, even though he was told there was no active threat against him.
Justin Allen Shaffer, 31, one count of failing to update sex offender registry, and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
Charging documents say that at the end of September, Shaffer failed to notify the state police of his Snapchat account within 10 days as required. The documents also detail that he failed to comply with his probation officer’s directives to not resist arrest.
Elbert Lee Riley, 40, one count of failing to register as a sex offender, second offense. Charging documents say Riley failed to notify the state police of a change of address within 10 business days and had been previously convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in November 2014.
