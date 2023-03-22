ROMNEY — A new fire truck is on the way for the Romney community: Gov. Jim Justice approved the $4.874 billion 2024 budget passed by the Legislature last week, and one of the items was $500,000 for a new ladder truck for the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.
After the massive Administration Building fire last February, Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons started lobbying for a new ladder truck to serve the community; the Romney Fire Company’s ladder truck was out of service due to old age, he said.
“On Feb. 26, 2022, immediately following (the fire), I reached out to the governor to plead the case for a ladder truck,” Parsons said.
Right before the Legislative session began in January, Parsons resubmitted the request to the governor.
The Romney Fire Company is the only fire company in West Virginia that protects a primary and secondary education facility that has 24-hour on campus living, Parsons added. The truck will protect the school first and foremost, but all Hampshire County citizens as well.
A new ladder truck generally has a price tag between $1.1 and $1.7 million, the fire chief explained, but the $500,000 from the state will go a long way in helping with the purchase of a good quality, used truck for the community.
“We’re grateful to (WVSDB superintendent) Clayton Burch and the governor, and the governor’s staff,” Parsons said. “The only reason this happened was because they made it happen.”
