Ladder truck

The New Creek ladder truck during the WVSDB Administration Building fire last February

ROMNEY — A new fire truck is on the way for the Romney community: Gov. Jim Justice approved the $4.874 billion 2024 budget passed by the Legislature last week, and one of the items was $500,000 for a new ladder truck for the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.

After the massive Administration Building fire last February, Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons started lobbying for a new ladder truck to serve the community; the Romney Fire Company’s ladder truck was out of service due to old age, he said.

