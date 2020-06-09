ROMNEY — A 21-year-old from Romney was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with a murder May 30 in Cumberland.
Dylan Joseph Moyers is facing charges of both 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder along with related charges.
He was in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta Tuesday night, awaiting extradition to Maryland.
Authorities say he is responsible for the death of Antonio Maurice Robbins, whose body was found on the kitchen floor of one of the Fort Cumberland Homes apartments last week. Rollins died of a gunshot wound to the back of his head from a small-caliber firearm.
