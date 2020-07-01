Capon Bridge Founders Day has been canceled.
What would have been the 12th annual celebration was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, with the usual Friday night concert beforehand.
Organizers said trying to maintain social distancing in a crowd would be unsafe for performers, staffers, vendors and attendees.
Plans are to resume the celebration in 2021.
* * *
Hampshire County stayed clear of new COVID-19 cases for about a week. The county’s 41st case of the widespread disease was identified over the weekend.
* * *
With the 4th of July on Saturday, government offices – and the Hampshire Review – will be closed Friday.
The Post Office will be open Friday and mail will be delivered then, but not on Saturday.
* * *
Five weeks of work on the Springfield Grade began Friday.
Traffic is being directed by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Friday during the project about a mile west of Points, where the Grade intersects with Jersey Mountain Road.
Expect significant delays, the Division of Highways says, or plan to take alternate routes. The repair work, as always, is dependent on weather.
* * *
Wal-Mart’s hourly employees in West Virginia received another cash bonus in their paycheck Friday, the 3rd in less than 3 months, gave $300 to full-time employees and drivers, $150 to part-timers and temporary employees and $400 to associate managers. In all, the bonuses totaled $2.8 million in the state.
* * *
Winchester is considering changing the name of one its main thoroughfares.
A petition says that the name of Confederate General Jubal Early is inappropriate for the drive that runs through the city’s east side. The road was named in 1991.
City resident Jason Murray described Early an “unrepentant” supporter of slavery. As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had more than 250 signatures.
Gen. Robert E. Lee relieved Early of his command after a string of defeats including the Third Battle of Winchester.
* * *
Access to Romney’s Post Office has been an adventure for the last week as work crews have taken over the parking lot to prepare to put a new roof on the nearly 60-year-old facility.
Employees haven’t been informed by the building’s owners of the exact schedule.
* * *
Gas prices rose another 5.4 cents a gallon across West Virginia last weeks, standing at $2.19 on Sunday in gasbuddy.com’s daily survey.
The price is up 26.2 cents from a month ago, but still stands 42.7 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average of $2.17 was up 3.4 cents in a week and 19.7 cents in a month, but down 53.4 cents in a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.