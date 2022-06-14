ROMNEY — Voters here decide today (Tuesday, June 14) whether to support a fire-service fee and to elect 5 new members to the 6-member Town Council.
Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. at the back of Town Hall, 340 E. Main St. Town offices are otherwise closed for the day.
The council voted last summer to ask voters whether they support a $2.50 fire-service fee that would be added to water and sewer bills. Funds would go to the Romney Volunteer Fire Company to help defray expenses.
Four candidates are on the ballot and a 5th has filed as a write-in for 3 4-year terms on the council. They are:
Incumbent Paula O'Brien
Incumbent Bill Taylor
Lisa Hileman
January Dillinger
write-in Brian Olden
In addition, 2 other candidates are unopposed to fill 2 unexpired terms on the council: recent appointee Savanna Morgret and former councilman Carl Laitenberger.
Richard Shanholtzer is unopposed in his bid to be re-elected town recorder.
Final, unofficial results will be available on the Hampshire Review website Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.