Autumn gave way to winter last Wednesday with a blanket of snow across Hampshire County.
The culprit was a storm — named Gail by the Weather Channel — that raced across the region, piling up more white stuff to our north, but diminishing to nearly nothing east of Winchester.
Snow totals around Hampshire County ranged from 7 inches in the Romney area to 12 inches in Slanesville. That was lighter than the 12 to 18 inches forecast just the day before.
Dec. 16 would have been a snow day in other years, but the Covid-19 pandemic has taught the school system new lessons. It was, instead, just another remote instruction day with students and teachers alike working from home.
Neighboring Mineral County and nearby Jefferson County made national newscasts with their decision to give students and teachers the day off, saying everyone deserves a snow day once in a while.
Damage here was minimal, but delight was rampant. An accident just before 1 p.m. drew fire and rescue crews from Romney and Burlington to the Purgitsville Pike.
U.S. 50 atop Cooper Mountain was briefly shut down around 3 p.m. by the blowing snow.
Residents used the season’s first snow as an excuse to frolick, building snowmen, making snow angels and all the usual. More than 200 people submitted snow photos to the Review either through email or our Facebook page.
