The Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission spent much of last Wednesday’s meeting discussing markers for the “Washington’s Trail,” the route George Washington took to negotiate with the French at the start of the French and Indian War.

The commission also began preparations for separating from the county planning office. Former planning office head Charlie Baker, who resigned in 2017, had also served as the county’s historic landmarks director, noting when he resigned that “it’s really part of planning – you have to know where you’ve been to see where you’re going.”

