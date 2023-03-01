The Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission spent much of last Wednesday’s meeting discussing markers for the “Washington’s Trail,” the route George Washington took to negotiate with the French at the start of the French and Indian War.
The commission also began preparations for separating from the county planning office. Former planning office head Charlie Baker, who resigned in 2017, had also served as the county’s historic landmarks director, noting when he resigned that “it’s really part of planning – you have to know where you’ve been to see where you’re going.”
The planning office is now too busy issuing building permits, planning commission president Duane “Punkin” Oates told the historic landmarks commission. County commissioner Bob Hott said this would require a vote by the commission, but did not expect this to be a problem.
Historic landmarks president Jean Shoemaker said they would be scheduling work sessions to rewrite their by-laws.
Historian John Wunderlick had traveled from Pennsylvania to encourage installation of signs to mark the portion of Washington’s Trail that runs through Hampshire County. The route is well marked in Pennsylvania, with explanations available on a website at washingtonstrail.org.
Washington’s Trail follows the route taken by 21-year-old George Washington from Williamsburg into Pennsylvania to order the French to remove their forts from land claimed by Virginia.
It was the beginning of George Washington’s rise to prominence – and the beginning of the French and Indian War.
Historic landmarks secretary Carol Shaw asked what evidence Wunderlick had that George Washington had actually gone through Hampshire County on his journey, saying the commission had no evidence of this.
Shoemaker said the county convention and visitors bureau would need full information available before the commission could go ahead with the project, pointing out: “There’s a lot more to it than just putting up signs.”
Shoemaker asked Wunderlick if any explanation would be included with the signs. Wunderlick replied they didn’t want people stopping where traffic goes at high speeds.
“People who want to learn, they’ll learn,” he added, saying you would be lucky if five percent of the people who saw the “Washington’s Trail” signs looked it up.
The cost of the signs may also prove to be an issue. Wunderlick estimated they would need eight signs, each of which currently costs $225 (up from a pre-Covid price of $87, he said). The posts on which the signs are mounted would cost another $80 each.
Shoemaker estimated it would cost a total of about $5,000 to erect the signs, and Wunderlick encouraged the commission to seek grant funds to cover the cost. He pointed out that the project is important for local people as well, encouraging pride in their heritage.
In other business, the commission discussed the need for a place to house artifacts they have been given. Commission member Steve Bailes reported people are donating items to Virginia because there is no place set up for them in Hampshire County.
The commission hopes to hear in April whether they have received a grant for Phase 3 of the gravesite survey begun in 2016, which has helped the planning office to alert applicants for building permits to the presence of gravesites on land they wish to develop.
