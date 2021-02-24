CAPON BRIDGE — “We feel lucky that the Cacapon River is one of the cleanest in West Virginia,” the Friends of the Cacapon River states on its web page — and the group plans to keep it that way.
As part of a new “Keep the Cacapon Clean” initiative, Friends of the Cacapon River will soon begin taking scientific measurements of the river’s health monthly, with the results to be disseminated as widely as possible.
Organized in the 1970s, the Friends of the Cacapon River claims to be one of the earliest environmental organizations in the state devoted to preservation of a watershed. The group’s web page points out that over 40 percent of American rivers are too polluted for swimming or fishing — and the Cacapon is threatened too.
Friends’ Advocacy Chair Randee Weaver reports water samples will be taken at 14 sites along the river, beginning with Cullers Run, in Hardy County south of Lost River State Park, and running along the entire length of the river north to the Potomac.
Sampling will include effluent discharged into the river from wastewater treatment plants serving the 3 largest towns on the river — Wardensville in Hardy County; Capon Bridge; and Great Cacapon in Morgan County, where the Cacapon runs into the Potomac.
Volunteers have been recruited to conduct the sampling. They will be trained in March, and regular monthly sampling will begin in April.
The training sessions will be conducted by the Cacapon Institute in Great Cacapon, which has also recommended the sampling kits the volunteers will use. Founded in 1985 as Pine Cabin Run Ecological Lab, the institute includes a state-certified lab in which samples will be analyzed.
Weaver noted that the program will require close coordination between the Friends of the Cacapon River and the Cacapon Institute, since volunteers must follow the proper protocols for storage and handling of the samples, which must be delivered to the lab for analysis in a timely fashion.
The Friends of the Cacapon will then disseminate the results as widely as possible, in contrast to the sampling currently done at local wastewater treatment plants.
Though West Virginia’s wastewater plants must test their effluent regularly, they report results to the state Department of Environmental Protection, leaving local people who swim and fish in the river unaware of pollutants in the water they use.
Many threats to the quality of river water come from human activity, including agricultural runoff that has been causing algae blooms, as well as silt from unpaved roads.
The water samples collected at different spots along the river will help identify places where such pollutants are affecting water quality, as well as checking for fecal contamination from wastewater plants.
Weaver said she is not yet sure which pollutants the Cacapon Institute will be looking for in their analysis.
Trash in the river is another problem to be addressed by the “Keep the Cacapon Clean” initiative, asking for help from the public in locating trash swept into the river and accumulating on its banks.
People wishing to participate in this part of the program should download the Water Reporter app from the Friends of the Cacapon River website at cacaponriver.org. The app can be used on both Android and iPhones.
Developed by The Commons, a nonprofit describing itself as a “technology shop that builds software to support the environmental movement,” the Water Reporter app was used last year by 163 organizations and over 5,000 volunteers across the country.
Volunteers use the app to identify sites at which trash is accumulating, provide photographs of what was found, and submit the information to a national database.
Covid restrictions prevent the Friends of the Cacapon River from organizing group projects to clean up the river right now, so they are asking people who find trash in the river to remove it if they can.
When it is again safe to schedule group activities, they plan monthly river cleanups, and will be working on other educational and social events focused on the river.
Anticipating the end of Covid restrictions later this year, the Keep the Cacapon Clean Initiative is already involved in one such event — the Cacapon Riverfest scheduled for Aug. 21 in Capon Bridge, which should become an annual event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.